Theia Gems’ secret to success

Not just spark but building lasting relationships with clients
GLITZ and glamour may define jewelry brands, but true success lies in building lasting relationships with clients. Theia Gems, Davao City's homegrown jewelry brand, exemplifies this philosophy.

"Like how we are drawn to gems, diamonds, and jewelry, it's her spark that defines all of these — her success," expressed Mimi Vergara-Tupas, founder of Made Simple Restaurant and a valued client.

From being regular clients, they have become a part of Theia's owner and founder Kristine Joy Agcopra’s journey, a testament to the personalized service and genuine connections that Theia Gems fosters.

The reason why I keep going back to Theia Gems is because of these two reasons: Security and satisfaction. That's what I feel every time I buy products from Theia Gems
Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2018, Jehza Mae Huelar

"It's also because of her personality that I always come back to her store and especially to the friendship that we have built," she added.

On February 18, 2024, Theia Gems gathered and recognized all its valued partners and clients to celebrate its second anniversary. From what originally began as a passion project of an empowered Dabawenya, Agcopra's dedication and hard work led her to open Theia Gems.

“I will never get tired of expressing gratitude to all those who have sincerely supported me on this journey called THEÍA,” Agcopra shared.

She added that though the journey wasn’t easy, the sacrifices were all worth it knowing what the brand achieved today.

Today, Theia is known for its affordable and quality natural and lab-grown diamonds, offering a vast variety of brilliant stones at reasonable prices.

Located on the 2nd Floor of Bricklane Square, Guzman Street, Davao City, Theia Gems is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Tuesdays.

Looking forward, Theia Gems is poised to open its doors at Bonifacio Global Center (BGC) in Taguig City this year.

"We are very excited to bring Theia to greater heights, and I hope you’ll join us on this journey,” she shared. DSCA

