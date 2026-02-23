THEIA GEMS: Shaping modern wedding heirlooms

Kethley Uy PhotographyKethley Uy Photography

The breadth of THEIA’s collection allows couples to choose a path that aligns with their values and aesthetic. GIA- and IGI-certified natural diamonds bring the romance of geological time, formed beneath the Earth over billions of years. Lab-grown diamonds mirror that brilliance through advanced innovation, offering a contemporary alternative without sacrificing durability or fire. Genuine moissanites, admired for their extraordinary sparkle and strength, present a luminous option for everyday luxury. Pearls and fine stones complete a portfolio that blends romance with practicality.

Conflict-free diamonds from THEIA remain chemically and optically identical to earth-mined stones while delivering up to 50–80% greater value. When set in 18k gold, they remain pawnable — reinforcing their role not only as sentimental keepsakes, but as lasting assets. For couples beginning a shared future, jewelry becomes both emotional anchor and tangible investment.

Customization plays a defining role in the brand’s bridal identity. Each engagement ring and wedding piece is treated as a collaborative design experience, handcrafted by skilled artisans who translate personal milestones into heirlooms meant to outlive trends. These are not just accessories for a day; these are witnesses to decades.

THEIA’s presence within the contemporary wedding landscape was recently highlighted when the brand joined the Season of Love 2026 Wedding Fair by VGV Creative Productions at SM City Davao, alongside celebrated names such as Frances Couture and Marco Designs. The showcase underscored THEIA’s role in shaping the aesthetic of modern romance — where craftsmanship meets celebration.

Today, with locations in Davao City and BGC, Taguig, and shipping available nationwide and worldwide, THEIA continues to serve couples seeking jewelry that balances elegance, ethics, and permanence. Each piece is created with the understanding that weddings are not singular events, but beginnings.

Because in the language of modern marriage, jewelry is more than adornment. It is memory made visible.

Wear your memories. Wear THEIA GEMS. Gem Audrey C. Alicaya