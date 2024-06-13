Feature

Theia Gems sparkles BGC store

DAVAO City’s homegrown jewelry brand Theia Gems sparkled brighter as it opened on Saturday, June 8, another physical store, this time at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City. 

With this bold expansive move, Theia Gems renews its commitment to provide exquisite yet accessible jewelry to its growing clients.

“Our goal is to make every client feel special and to become the leading provider of exquisite diamond jewelry, known for exceptional quality and affordability, innovative designs, and unparalleled customer satisfaction,”
Kristine Joy Agcopra, Theia's owner and CEO

The planning and preparation of opening the BGC branch lasted for nearly a year. With this new venture, Agcopra partnered with businesswoman Vanessa Rubiano. 

“Together, we aspire to elevate the brand, making it more accessible and meaningful with every purchase,” Agcopra said, adding that they envision to provide customers an all-inclusive personalized shopping experience that meets all needs.

Rubiano, for her part, said Theia’s edge in Metro Manila’s competitive market is its affordable luxury items.

“Yes, affordability and luxury can go together here at Theia Gems BGC. Our vision is to redefine the diamond experience making these exquisite gems accessible to more people. At Theia Gems BGC, brilliance meets affordability,” she said. 

Humble beginnings

Agcopra started into the business realm when she was an international flight attendant based in the Middle East. On her days off, she would go around Europe to be a personal shopper or in the gold souq or gold market doing online live selling of gold and diamond jewelry pieces. She did this for nearly a decade before opening her physical store in Davao City in 2022.

“I couldn’t be any more humbled and grateful for having been given this opportunity to do what I love and to express it through this platform. I will never get tired of expressing my gratitude to all of you for believing in what was once- just a little girl’s dream. Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart. Let’s always remember- never let a dream be just another dream,” she said.

Theia Gems BGC opening was attended by the brand’s clients, families, friends, and partners, including its ambassador Verniece Enciso Dichaves. 

Theia Gems is a one-stop shop for all kinds of gems - Natural and Lab-grown Diamonds, Moissanites, Gold Jewelry, and Luxury Items. Its BGC store is located at Park Triangle, BGC, Taguig and is open from 10am to 7pm except on Tuesdays, while its Davao branch is on the 2nd Floor of Bricklane Square, Guzman Street, Davao City.

For more information check Theia Gems on social media or visit their website theiagemsbgc.com

