Theia Gems sparkles BGC store

Rubiano, for her part, said Theia’s edge in Metro Manila’s competitive market is its affordable luxury items.

“Yes, affordability and luxury can go together here at Theia Gems BGC. Our vision is to redefine the diamond experience making these exquisite gems accessible to more people. At Theia Gems BGC, brilliance meets affordability,” she said.

Humble beginnings

Agcopra started into the business realm when she was an international flight attendant based in the Middle East. On her days off, she would go around Europe to be a personal shopper or in the gold souq or gold market doing online live selling of gold and diamond jewelry pieces. She did this for nearly a decade before opening her physical store in Davao City in 2022.

“I couldn’t be any more humbled and grateful for having been given this opportunity to do what I love and to express it through this platform. I will never get tired of expressing my gratitude to all of you for believing in what was once- just a little girl’s dream. Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart. Let’s always remember- never let a dream be just another dream,” she said.