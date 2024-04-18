Therma South emerges champion in Davao fire olympics

A SYMBOLIC torch lit up in Davao City as team members from Therma South, Inc. (TSI), a thermal subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), along with other institutions, competed in the Davao City Fire District Fire Olympics spearheaded by the local Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The fire olympics showcase the firefighting and rescue capabilities of BFP personnel and selected participants from local government units, government agencies, small and medium business establishments, large private corporations, and other public and private institutions.

Participating in the industrial brigade category, the emergency response team of TSI were declared champions in a pool featuring 12 teams from the private sector.

“The significance of fire olympics is to make the participants know the importance of fire safety in the workplace and their personal spaces,” said OSH Specialist and team coach Earl Joey Liquit.

“As a safety practitioner, being able to convert an individual from ‘safety ignorant’ to a ‘safety advocate’ is already a win in itself.”

Each team includes four players for “fire and rescue operation” and another four for “first aid response” with one playing a victim and another as team coach. For the former, the event is broken down into simulations of personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus donning; hose connection; hit the targets; and extrication and fireman’s carry. The team that accomplishes all the tasks in the shortest amount of time and with the least amount of errors is declared the winner.

“In the midst of difficult and unforeseen circumstances, a relaxed mind will help us survive. It's crucial to stay calm and focused during emergencies to ensure the safety of ourselves and others,” shared Field Engineer Jon Kristoffer Tagalog, who was part of the TSI team.