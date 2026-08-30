THREE International makes PH entry in Davao, holds pre-launch at Aria Hotel

Davao City marked a milestone with the Philippine expansion of THREE International, a global wellness company built around the principles of People, Purpose, and Platform, as it held its Philippine pre-launch event at Aria Hotel Davao on August 29, 2026.
THREE International Philippine Pre-Launch was held in collaboration with Icon Elites Artist Management, headed by Pau Garcia, bringing together guests, prospective Brand Ambassadors, and members of the local creative and business community.
The gathering introduced THREE International’s global vision, wellness portfolio, and business platform, with Davao City becoming the first Philippine city to welcome the international brand.
A major highlight was the first visit to Davao of Tess Relampagos, global ambassador of THREE International, who served as one of the featured speakers. Also featured was Dr. Evelyn F. Magno, who presented information on GLP-3 from a medical-professional perspective and discussed its relationship with THREE’s GLP-THREE.
'It’s time for Davao to be first'
The event highlighted THREE International’s growing global presence across North America, Asia-Pacific, and other markets. Presentations noted that the company opened 14 global markets on Day One in 2023, with distribution centers in Utah, Hong Kong, and Indonesia, among other expansion initiatives.
The Philippines was highlighted on THREE’s international map, with Davao taking the lead in the company’s Philippine entry.
The message of the pre-launch was clear: “It’s time for Davao to be first.”
Introducing THREE’s wellness portfolio
Guests were also introduced to THREE’s wellness portfolio, including its GLP THREE line and the company’s “Simple 6” everyday essentials.
The products were presented as part of THREE’s broader whole-body wellness approach, with speakers emphasizing the importance of informed health and wellness choices.
People • Purpose • Platform
At the heart of THREE International is its People • Purpose • Platform philosophy—building community, encouraging meaningful personal goals and wellness, and providing an international e-commerce and direct-selling platform for Brand Ambassadors.
The collaboration with Icon Elites also highlighted the potential intersection of wellness, entrepreneurship, and the creative industry, bringing together an international wellness platform and Davao’s growing pool of artists and talents.
For Davao, the August 29 gathering was more than a product and business presentation. It marked the first step of THREE International’s Philippine journey, bringing its global wellness vision and business opportunity to the country through Davao City.
As THREE moves toward its official Philippine launch, Davao proudly takes the lead as the city where THREE International first lands in the Philippines. PR