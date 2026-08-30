THREE International makes PH entry in Davao, holds pre-launch at Aria Hotel

Davao City marked a milestone with the Philippine expansion of THREE International, a global wellness company built around the principles of People, Purpose, and Platform, as it held its Philippine pre-launch event at Aria Hotel Davao on August 29, 2026.

THREE International Philippine Pre-Launch was held in collaboration with Icon Elites Artist Management, headed by Pau Garcia, bringing together guests, prospective Brand Ambassadors, and members of the local creative and business community.

The gathering introduced THREE International’s global vision, wellness portfolio, and business platform, with Davao City becoming the first Philippine city to welcome the international brand.

A major highlight was the first visit to Davao of Tess Relampagos, global ambassador of THREE International, who served as one of the featured speakers. Also featured was Dr. Evelyn F. Magno, who presented information on GLP-3 from a medical-professional perspective and discussed its relationship with THREE’s GLP-THREE.