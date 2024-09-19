Through faith, hard work

Vince C. Pitao, a consistent honor student since his grade school days in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, continued to excel academically despite the adversities he faced during his college days. His family was hit hard by the pandemic in 2020, when his mother lost her job, and his father, a farmer, struggled to sell their harvest. Despite these setbacks, Vince remained focused on his studies, viewing the Hedcor scholarship as a blessing that allowed him to continue pursuing his dreams.

"The scholarship was my lifeline during the most challenging time of my life," Vince shared. "With the support of Hedcor and the guidance of my parents, I was able to focus on my education despite the difficulties we faced at home."

"Being surrounded by hardworking and passionate people motivated me to do my best. The values instilled by my parents, coupled with their advice to trust in God's plan, gave me the strength to keep moving forward," Vince said.