Through faith, hard work

In the face of life’s toughest challenges, some rise above with faith, hard work, and the right support behind them. A young scholar from Bukidnon has done just that, graduating Cum Laude with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Xavier University - Ateneo de Cagayan. As a proud recipient of the Hedcor and Aboitiz Foundation scholarship, his journey has become a symbol of hope and perseverance for aspiring scholars in Mindanao.
Vince C. Pitao, a consistent honor student since his grade school days in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, continued to excel academically despite the adversities he faced during his college days. His family was hit hard by the pandemic in 2020, when his mother lost her job, and his father, a farmer, struggled to sell their harvest. Despite these setbacks, Vince remained focused on his studies, viewing the Hedcor scholarship as a blessing that allowed him to continue pursuing his dreams.
"The scholarship was my lifeline during the most challenging time of my life," Vince shared. "With the support of Hedcor and the guidance of my parents, I was able to focus on my education despite the difficulties we faced at home."
"Being surrounded by hardworking and passionate people motivated me to do my best. The values instilled by my parents, coupled with their advice to trust in God's plan, gave me the strength to keep moving forward," Vince said.
In addition to his academic achievements, Vince was also an active student leader, inspiring his fellow students to stay focused on their goals, even in difficult times. He credits his strong faith and the unwavering support from both his family and the Hedcor community as key factors in his success. "The best advice my parents gave me was to put my trust in the Lord. This guided me in every decision and helped me finish my studies," he said, acknowledging Hedcor and Aboitiz Foundation's financial assistance and guidance.
Rolando Pacquiao, President and COO of Hedcor, expressed his pride in Vince and all the scholars who have excelled through the program. “We believe in the transformative power of education to shape future leaders, such as Vince. At Hedcor, we are dedicated to providing opportunities that create a supportive learning environment. Through our scholarships and financial assistance programs, we aim to empower young individuals to overcome challenges and realize their full potential,” Pacquiao said.
Hedcor and Aboitiz Foundation remain dedicated to shaping a brighter future for students in their communities by providing access to education and financial support. Their efforts reflect a strong belief in the role of education in transforming lives and uplifting communities.
With stories like Vince's, the future shines brighter for every scholar, proving that with hard work, faith, and the right support, success is within reach. PR