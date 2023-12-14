Timeless Christmas: When all hearts come home to Royal Mandaya

Davao City's renowned Multi-titled Voices of the South Children’s Choir, fresh from their third-place win at the Busan Choral Festival and Competition 2023 in South Korea, set the festive tone with classic yuletide carols, captivating guests from diverse industries, including banking and finance, higher education, tourism, and media, by the enchanting melodies, immersing everyone in the joyous Christmas vibe.

TRMH EVP and managing director Inna Melissa Escandor Wee, in a recorded video message, thanked guests who joined them for the tree-lighting activity.

"This year has been very meaningful as we bring back this event after the pandemic the whole world experienced. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of The Royal Mandaya Hotel in the industry," Escandor-Wee said. "Let's fill the season's warmth by bringing every loved one home."

Davao City Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain Jr.'s message, conveyed by his staff Atty. Eleazar Cagula resonated with a call for spreading joy and kindness among Dabawenyos.

"As we light the Christmas tree, may we also remind ourselves to be grateful for the year we have endured and to be hopeful of the upcoming year ahead. May we reflect on the blessings and lessons that we received and continue to spread this light to other people," Quitain said.

He also congratulated The Royal Mandaya Hotel for a fruitful year and future successes, adding, "May you always serve as a blessing to our fellow Dabawenyos and continue to contribute to the development of our beloved city."

Meanwhile, Department of Tourism (DOT) regional director Tanya Rabat-Tan underscored the significance of Christmas as a time for reflection, celebration, and gathering of friends and loved ones.

"This Christmas, we will not only celebrate the holiday season but also celebrate the invaluable contributions each one of you has made to Davao's tourism industry. For it is your hard work and dedication that has truly helped us bounce back stronger and more resilient than ever before," said Tan, whose message was read by DOT Davao supervising tourism operations officer Clarence Yog.

Escandor Group of Companies president and CEO Glenn Escandor, who flew from Manila, Davao City Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, committee chair on tourism and beautification at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, and general manager Shierly Maranga led the ceremonial Christmas tree lighting.