Ready, Set, Safe

Ayala Malls Abreeza in partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Davao Region conducted a free demonstration for disaster and emergency preparedness last April 13 and 14, 2024 at the Activity Center. Known as the “Junior Safety Squad,” kids ages 6 to 12 years old were given Basic Life Support Training, as well as Earthquake, Fire and Flood Drills, and a Zip Line Adventure.
Under the guidance of the BFP arm, they were taught techniques that could prove handy in saving the lives of their loved ones as well as themselves. Five Stations were set up for the demo on Basic Life Training, Earthquake, Fire, and Flood Preparedness, and witnessed a rescue drill performed by the Special Rescue Force of the BFP and Ayala Malls Abreeza’s EMT.
Senior Inspector Mr. Richard Quiboquibo, (Chief Fire Safety Enforcement Division, Davao City Fire District) praised the men and women behind the partnership in promoting awareness among children. He added that training them could mean more lives saved in times of disasters and emergencies.
Each drill simulated the conditions during major disasters like earthquakes, where kids undergo a virtual environment of a shaky room and falling debris. They were taught to identify hazards and secure moveable items while taking the proper actions, such as Drop, Cover, and Hold.
A fire maze was also installed to help kids find their way through it while avoiding the fire dangers. For the Basic Life Support skills, kids were taught the lifesaving technique of Basic CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) that combines chest compressions that is useful in many emergencies. These practice drills help reduce fear and anxiety during real emergencies.
Present during the event were BFP Senior Inspector, Mr. Richard Quiboquibo, (Chief Fire Safety Enforcement Division, Davao City Fire District, Senior Inspector, Ms. Frances Marie Sendrejas Chief Public Information Section Davao City/Fire District Station Commander Sasa Fire Station), Senior Inspector, Rosalina Ibalio (Station Commander Bajada Fire Station) and Inspector Don Rei Paimonte (Chief, Emergency Medical Services).
Feel Free to email stephaniesunstar@yahoo.com for comments and suggestions. Add or visit FB Celebdom Sunstar for previous Celebdom articles.