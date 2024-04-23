Ready, Set, Safe

Senior Inspector Mr. Richard Quiboquibo, (Chief Fire Safety Enforcement Division, Davao City Fire District) praised the men and women behind the partnership in promoting awareness among children. He added that training them could mean more lives saved in times of disasters and emergencies.

Each drill simulated the conditions during major disasters like earthquakes, where kids undergo a virtual environment of a shaky room and falling debris. They were taught to identify hazards and secure moveable items while taking the proper actions, such as Drop, Cover, and Hold.