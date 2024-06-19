Top must-try Davao restos offering up to 50% off daily

Heads up, Dabawenyos — Looking for something yummy to eat around your area? Whether you're sticking to your favorites or eager to try something new, Davao City has plenty of delicious options. From classic Tuna dishes to hidden gems, there's a lot to explore. So, let’s dig in for some tasty treats that every Dabawenyo should try!

1. LA Halo Halo. It’s been sweltering these past few months and OG Dabawenyos know where the best halo-halo is at— LA Halo-Halo, where the creamiest Halo-Halo Overload hails from. Or for more delightfully refreshing shaved ice treats, try their Mais con Yelo, Mango Graham Craze, Oreo Cookies & Cream, and Avocado Craze.

2. We Got Cha. If you’re looking for something refreshing you can enjoy wherever and whenever, look no further, because We Got Cha has got your milk tea faves right at your fingertips. We Got Cha’s signature Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea, fruity Soda Pops, and iced coffee-based beverages to wake your senses right up on these hot and humid days.

3. Barbeque Boss. There’s no need to set up your own ihawan just to enjoy grilled delights. You can simply enjoy grilled-to-perfection meats and more from Barbeque Boss. Enjoy a mix of your favorite pork barbecue, chicken barbecue, liempo, and even the sinfully delicious chicharon bulaklak — beer and a steaming cup of rice optional.

4. Hangry Tuna. Nothing beats a serving of freshly caught, freshly grilled tuna from OG spots such Hangry Tuna. It’s a guilt-free option for those who love a good barbecue but watching their cholesterol levels, without compromising on the smoky, savory flavors.

5. Aling Paz Food Hauz. Man does not live on barbecue and tuna alone, so you can also hit up Aling Paz Food Haus for your feel-good Pinoy favorites for a well-rounded spread.

6. Chikoy’s Lugawan. From dusk ‘til dawn, Davao’s restaurants have you covered when it comes to delivering deliciousness with every meal. Start the day right with a steaming bowl of lugaw, goto, or noodles from Chikoy’s Lugawan

7. New Davao Famous. Dinner is best enjoyed with family or friends, so treat them to their comfort food favorites that are great for sharing. Hit up New Davao Famous for Chinese faves such as Lumpiang Shanghai, Canton Guisado, Bam-I, Beef with Broccoli, and more.

8. Haveli King. Craving for Indian food? foodpanda and Haveli King has you covered with Butter Chicken, Samosa, Chicken Biryani, and a range of curries.

9. Shaxian Snacks. Craving for the perfect merienda? Look no further than the yummy offerings from Shaxian Snacks with their delicious variety of siopao buns, noodles, and more.

10. Tiger Bubble Tea. Indulge in their signature Brown Sugar concoctions and exclusive delights like Strawberry Meijie, Oreo Wintermelon, and Lemon Yogurt Juice for a cup of refreshing goodness for every preference.

