Touch down: SM Foundation KSK farmers cultivate organic farm at Davao Airport

Francisco Bangoy International Airport serves as one of the primary entry points to Davao City, Mindanao’s premier urban hub, and acts as the main access route to the Southern Philippines.
Aside from being a gateway to the region, the Davao International Airport has recently become a starting point for local, organic farmers in the city. This is made possible through SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) on Sustainable Agriculture Program and its partner government agencies.
Rediscovering the potential of farming
Growing up in a family of farmers, Rene Naboa’s childhood was steeped in the rhythms of rural life. “I grew up helping my parents in the rice and corn fields. We also planted small vegetable patches for our own consumption. I developed a love for planting even if I only knew techniques that were passed down to me.”
Yet, with time, he realized the harsh realities of farming as a livelihood. “While I cherish our simple life, I had to look for other sources of income for my family as farming wasn’t enough to support us financially.”
This search led Rene to the Davao International Airport, where he found work as a maintenance personnel, primarily tending to the plants and gardens — a job that, in many ways, was close to the job he had grown up with.
When the opportunity to join SM Foundation’s KSK program arose, he didn’t hesitate.
“I admit my knowledge about farming was very limited back then. But I was eager to learn, go back to my roots, and discover what’s new out there,” he shared.
The 14-week hands-on training provided by SM Foundation through Casuga Integrated Farm School was an eye-opener for Rene. He discovered modern agriculture techniques, financial literacy, and marketing strategies.
“What really stuck with me was the potential of agriculture, especially organic farming. I never realized how much we could save and achieve with organic fertilizers and sustainable practices. With the support that we got, I was encouraged to farm again; this time with my new-found friends,” he said.
Surprised by the potential of farming, Rene and some of his classmates from Batch 234 formed the KSK DIA Organic Farmers SLP Association after graduation through DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). With support from DSWD, the 25-member association built a greenhouse and a nursery, focusing on cultivating vegetables like lettuce.
“Since graduating, we’ve put into practice everything we learned from the KSK program, from utilizing organic fertilizers and cultivation techniques to promoting our produce on Facebook,” he shared.
Today, Rene and his fellow farmers work as a team, growing their harvest and supplying healthy, sustainably sourced food to their community.
“I often compare the results from when my family used traditional farming to the improvements we’ve seen with organic methods through our association. The quality of our produce has improved,” he said, adding that they were able to harvest lettuce four times since they first started in 2023, harvesting roughly 1,600 kilos of lettuce.
They also get direct orders on Facebook from nearby towns and are able to join fares from time to time.
Beyond this renewed hope for agriculture, Rene said: “What makes me happiest is that we’re able to sell fruits and vegetables at prices lower than the market rate, while still earning a decent income. We’re happy that this will help our community have access to healthier food and that we are contributing to food security in our own little ways,” he smiled.
As planes fly above the lush organic farm of the KSK DIA Organic Farmers SLP Association, they prove that with the right knowledge, support, and passion, paths can lead back to successful organic farming, even in the busiest of airports. PR