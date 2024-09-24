Touch down: SM Foundation KSK farmers cultivate organic farm at Davao Airport

Rediscovering the potential of farming

Growing up in a family of farmers, Rene Naboa’s childhood was steeped in the rhythms of rural life. “I grew up helping my parents in the rice and corn fields. We also planted small vegetable patches for our own consumption. I developed a love for planting even if I only knew techniques that were passed down to me.”

Yet, with time, he realized the harsh realities of farming as a livelihood. “While I cherish our simple life, I had to look for other sources of income for my family as farming wasn’t enough to support us financially.”

This search led Rene to the Davao International Airport, where he found work as a maintenance personnel, primarily tending to the plants and gardens — a job that, in many ways, was close to the job he had grown up with.

When the opportunity to join SM Foundation’s KSK program arose, he didn’t hesitate.

“I admit my knowledge about farming was very limited back then. But I was eager to learn, go back to my roots, and discover what’s new out there,” he shared.