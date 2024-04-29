Touring Osaka, Kyoto, and Nara on a budget

For budget-conscious tourists like myself, a trip to Japan doesn't have to break the bank. I made the most of my eleven-day journey through Osaka, Kyoto, and Nara by meticulously preparing and being inventive, and I savored every moment of it.



Prebooking is the key

In order to make the most of my budget, I had to do extensive planning before ever stepping foot in Japan. I found wisely-priced plane tickets and visa processing offers by searching travel fairs, so I was able to get all of my vacation necessities at a discount. I found out about free travel insurance and cash rebates through a fortunate interaction with a credit card agent, which allowed me to save even more money on my trip. Travelers should always get travel insurance. The unexpected is always a possibility.

After we arranged our flights and other logistics, we could focus on creating an itinerary that would meet our interests while staying within our budget. By communicating months ahead with my companions, we were able to avoid tourist traps and have genuine experiences at a variety of unique sights and restaurants. Universal Studios was a place that my buddies did not want on the itinerary.