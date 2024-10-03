TPB celebrates double success at IT&CMA Bangkok, TTG Travel Awards 2024

The Philippines has been joining IT&CMA since its inception in 1993 to ensure the country’s positioning at the forefront of Asia-Pacific MICE and Corporate suppliers. TPB’s participation in the IT&CMA underlines the organization’s steadfast commitment to promoting the country on a global scale.

“Our dedication to excellence is driven by the belief that tourism plays a vital role in showcasing the essence of the Philippines,” Nograles noted. “Our journey is powered by the passion we share with our stakeholders, partners, and communities across the nation. We remain dedicated to nurturing partnerships and fostering innovation to ensure that every visitor experiences the genuine warmth of Filipino hospitality,” Nograles added, emphasizing the TPB’s mission to elevate the Philippines as both a premiere leisure destination and a thriving hub for MICE and business events.

The TPB’s success at the IT&CMA and the TTG Travel Awards complements Nograles’ recent recognition at the 3rd Impact Awards 2024, where she received the Community Leadership Impact Award and the Environment Stewardship Award for her efforts in empowering local communities and promoting sustainable tourism development. This dual recognition highlights her commitment to positioning the Philippines as a world-class destination while ensuring that tourism benefits local and indigenous communities through strategic, sustainable initiatives.

With Nograles at the helm, TPB has implemented a range of initiatives designed not only to enhance the country’s tourism offerings but also to enrich the economic and cultural vitality of local communities. These efforts embody the organization's broader strategy of promoting sustainable tourism, ensuring long-lasting benefits for both visitors and the Filipino people.

The TTG Travel Awards, established in 1989, stands as one of the most prestigious honors in the Asia-Pacific travel industry, celebrating excellence across numerous categories, including travel suppliers and outstanding achievements. The 33rd Annual TTG Travel Awards 2024 recognized 106 winners, including Fairmont Makati for the Best Hotel in Manila, Conrad Manila for the Best Business Hotel in the Philippines, Okada Manila for the Best Meetings and Conventions Hotel in the Philippines, and SMX Convention Center for the Best Convention and Exhibition Center in the Philippines. Indeed, the TTG Travel Awards honor both well-established and emerging leaders in the industry, further underscoring the dynamic landscape of travel and tourism in the region. PR