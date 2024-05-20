Transcending boundaries: The transformative power of a mother's love

MOTHERS face numerous daily boundaries and challenges, sacrificing their emotional, physical, and even spiritual comfort. Despite this, a mother’s love has an almost supernatural ability to push past limits and create profound positive change- even in the most difficult situations.

An unwavering, boundless force, motherly love knows no restrictions — it can overcome the deepest heartbreak, thrive in the most trying circumstances, and inspire transformation.

How does this mighty, nurturing power continue to defy limits and change lives in profound, extraordinary ways?

Join us in delving into the stories of three extraordinary mothers from AboitizPower’s Thermal Business group, offering a glimpse into the boundless capacity of a mother's love, in time for Mother’s Month.

Selfless service amid heartbreak

There is an undoubtedly unbreakable bond between mother and child. While society has terms like “widow” for a woman who loses a spouse and “orphan” for a child without parents, there’s a void that words fail to describe when a mother experiences the loss of a child.

“My life underwent a significant transformation. It became clear to me that motherhood extends beyond biological ties and that displaying maternal love doesn't require being a mother,” said Mylyn Nillama, Reputation and Stakeholder Management Specialist at Therma Marine, Inc.

As the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded in 2020, communities worldwide rallied together to combat the health crisis, offering support through medical aid and food assistance. In Nasipit, Agusan del Norte, doctors, healthcare workers, and uniformed personnel joined forces to contain the outbreak, relying on public and private assistance.