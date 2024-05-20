Transcending boundaries: The transformative power of a mother's love

MOTHERS face numerous daily boundaries and challenges, sacrificing their emotional, physical, and even spiritual comfort. Despite this, a mother’s love has an almost supernatural ability to push past limits and create profound positive change- even in the most difficult situations.
An unwavering, boundless force, motherly love knows no restrictions — it can overcome the deepest heartbreak, thrive in the most trying circumstances, and inspire transformation.
How does this mighty, nurturing power continue to defy limits and change lives in profound, extraordinary ways?
Join us in delving into the stories of three extraordinary mothers from AboitizPower’s Thermal Business group, offering a glimpse into the boundless capacity of a mother's love, in time for Mother’s Month.
Selfless service amid heartbreak
There is an undoubtedly unbreakable bond between mother and child. While society has terms like “widow” for a woman who loses a spouse and “orphan” for a child without parents, there’s a void that words fail to describe when a mother experiences the loss of a child.
“My life underwent a significant transformation. It became clear to me that motherhood extends beyond biological ties and that displaying maternal love doesn't require being a mother,” said Mylyn Nillama, Reputation and Stakeholder Management Specialist at Therma Marine, Inc.
As the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded in 2020, communities worldwide rallied together to combat the health crisis, offering support through medical aid and food assistance. In Nasipit, Agusan del Norte, doctors, healthcare workers, and uniformed personnel joined forces to contain the outbreak, relying on public and private assistance.
Mylyn spearheaded these community efforts in behalf of the company, leveraging AboitizPower's commitment to help the communities where it operates. She played a pivotal role in coordinating aid and resources to support frontline workers and vulnerable sectors in Nasipit.
“When I lost my baby girl during the pandemic, it was one of the darkest moments of my life. The grief was overwhelming, and for a time, it felt like the weight of that loss would never become bearable,” said Mylyn.
She added, “But even in my deepest sorrow, I found motivation to help others facing difficult circumstances. Serving communities in need became a beacon of hope — a way to channel my pain into something positive. With each family I get to see safe, healthy, and cared for, a little more light shines through the darkness. While the ache of my loss will always be there, knowing that I'm making a difference brings me solace and healing. It's a reminder that even in our most trying times, we can find strength in uplifting others. And in those moments of service, the weight I carry becomes a little more bearable,”.
Mylyn’s spirit continues to inspire all who bear witness to the miraculous capacity mothers have for overcoming boundaries and nurturing with boundless love, even in the face of immense heartbreak.
In 2024, she was awarded as one of Nasipit’s Outstanding Juana for her selfless dedication and invaluable contribution to the welfare of the local community.
While Mylyn's strength stemmed from honoring her child's memory, for another remarkable woman, motherly love fuels an unwavering determination to provide for her family. Arline De Gracia's journey as a single mother navigating the relentless juggling act between career and parenthood reveals how a mother's devotion can defy the boundaries of life's demands.
The juggling act of a single working mom
Arline De Gracia epitomizes the remarkable strength and resilience inherent in single mothers. Juggling her time between professional ambitions and the responsibilities of parenthood, Arline is not only an engineer and team leader in Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) but is also a devoted mother to her teenage daughter.
"Being a mother is already a challenge but being a mother plus having a career is an even more challenging feat. As much as I want to focus on my job because this is the source of my income, I also need to have quality time with her,’ says Arline.
Arline is just one of the many single mothers who continue to strike a balance between her career and motherhood. Approaching each day with determination and positivity, seamlessly weaving together the demands of her professional responsibilities with the joys of nurturing her daughter. Time management becomes a cornerstone of her routine, ensuring that every moment spent with her daughter is infused with love and guidance, shaping her into a resilient and compassionate individual.
Despite the challenges she faces, Arline is supported by a workplace that understands and values the intricacies of her dual role. At TVI, the importance of fostering an environment that empowers employees not only as leaders within their respective fields but also as parents and caregivers is recognized. Arline's journey serves as a testament to the commitment to supporting and uplifting every member of the team, enabling them to thrive both personally and professionally.
“Growing up in a financially challenged family, I vowed to provide my child with the opportunities I never had. When my daughter came along, my entire perspective shifted. As a single parent, I became fiercely driven to not only meet her material needs, but to instill in her the profound values, love, and life lessons that truly matter.” She added, ”Every sacrifice is worth it when I see my daughter inching closer to fulfilling her aspirations in life”.
Arline's unwavering determination to provide for her family is fueled by her humble beginnings and the desire to offer her daughter a brighter future.
Inspirational and nurturing leader
In the fast-paced corporate world, Rhoda Cruz, AboitizPower's Thermal Business Group Chief Procurement Officer, is redefining leadership through her innate nurturing abilities. A mother herself, Rhoda brings a maternal essence that inspires a new generation of professionals to pursue excellence with empathy and authenticity.
"Embracing the challenges of leadership, both at work and at home, has been a transformative journey," Rhoda shared. "I've learned that true leadership isn't just about making decisions; it's about creating a nurturing environment where every individual feels valued and empowered to grow."
Rhoda's dedication extends beyond the office, finding a work-life rhythm between professional demands and personal commitments.
Supported by her husband, Rhoda makes sure she attends her children's swimming competitions, ensuring her presence during pivotal moments of their lives.
In her journey, Rhoda emphasizes the importance of authenticity and individuality in parenting. Rejecting comparisons, she champions the belief that each family and child is unique, and every child is always more than enough. Rather than seeking a perfect balance, Rhoda embraces the fluidity of a rhythm, where priorities shift seamlessly between work and family, guided by the pursuit of happiness and safety for her children.
"I pray every day that my children are happy and safe in whatever they pursue," she says. "Motherhood has taught me the importance of compassion and understanding," concludes Rhoda.
"It's about leading with empathy, both at home and in the workplace, to create a positive impact that transcends boundaries."
Driven by a greater purpose of nation-building, Rhoda's transformative leadership is fueled by her nurturing spirit as a mother. When she sees potential in her team, she empowers their growth through coaching and cultivating an environment of mutual support.
The stories of Mylyn, Arline, and Rhoda exemplify the inspiring and transformative power of a mother's love that transcends all boundaries. In the face of heartbreaks, societal pressures, and endless responsibilities, their boundless nurturing force defies limits, overcomes adversities, and inspires profound positive change. Through selfless service, sacrificial devotion, and visionary leadership, these remarkable mothers reshape narratives and empower future generations with resilience and empathy.
Truly, a mother's love is an unstoppable force that conquers every limit, nurturing extraordinary transformation. And AboitizPower's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and empowering women in all their roles — as mothers, leaders, team members, and community members - allows this transformative power to flourish. By fostering an environment that supports and uplifts women, the company creates a more innovative, engaged, and impactful workplace. Stories like these demonstrate AboitizPower's dedication to advancing both business excellence and community well-being through the advancement of women. As mothers continue breaking boundaries with boundless love, the ripple effects reshape society into a more resilient, empathetic, and nurturing place for all. Together, we are truly driving a better world for the next generation.