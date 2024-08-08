Transforming Vehicle Oil Changes into the Highlight of Your Day with Shell

For many motorists, even among the most dedicated car enthusiasts, keeping up with regular vehicle oil changes can feel like a hassle. Between busy schedules, driving to the casa or the shop, and the inconvenience of sitting or even standing around and waiting for the service to be done, vehicle oil changes often get pushed to the back burner.
This is where convenience becomes key. Shell, with its expansive network of over 500 Shell Helix Oilchange+ facilities nationwide offering vehicle care services, aims to make car maintenance as effortless as possible. This convenience extends to businesses with fleets of vehicles as Shell understands the importance of minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. Businesses can streamline their vehicle maintenance, ensuring their vehicles are always in top condition with minimal disruption to their operations.
Through the Shell Fleet Card, businesses can consolidate all vehicle-related expenses into a single, easy-to-manage account, eliminating the need for multiple payments and cumbersome paperwork. This streamlined approach allows fleet managers to focus on their core operations, confident that their vehicles are in good hands.
No more driving through traffic to get to a casa or wasting precious time doing trial and error to find a reliable talyer. Shell Helix Oilchange+, which has long been popular with long-time vehicle owners and fleet operators alike, was presented to the media at the “It’s All Good” media launch on July 18, at the Davao Convention and Trade Center, Davao City. The event also showcased Shell Advance MotoCare Express, the oil change service for motorcycles. In attendance at the event were Car Clubs, motoring enthusiasts, content creators and Shell fleet card customers who gathered to learn more about the latest developments on vehicle care guaranteeing that their oil change experience is all good with Shell.
“At Shell, convenience meets quality. Your oil change service is performed by our key mechanics who get training and certification from Don Bosco and TESDA, ensuring your vehicle receives top-notch care. You can be assured that only quality Shell lubricants and genuine consumables are used,” shared Jolo Valdez, Country Business Manager for Non-Fuels Retail, Shell Pilipinas Corporation.
Why Timely Oil Changes Matter
Regular oil changes are vital for maintaining your vehicle's health. Engine oil acts as the lifeblood of your car, reducing friction, cleaning components, and preventing overheating.
For most four-wheeled vehicles, a change is recommended every 2-3 months a year.
Motorcycles require even more frequent changes, typically once a month. Skipping these oil changes can lead to a buildup of sludge and debris, eventually causing engine damage and costly repairs. A motorbike used as a service vehicle will easily accumulate significant mileage in 30 days, so a professional rider who neglects an oil change that long, could end up missing 2 or even 3 oil changes, which in turn will lead to untimely and costly repairs, or worse the need to replace the motorbike sooner than planned.
This is why Shell Advance MotoCare Express has expanded motocare – by providing bikers more stations close by for greater accessibility and convenience. “More Shell Advance Motocare Express locations means that riders can get their quick oil change right when they need it, wherever they may be, and all within the time it takes to sit down for a quick snack and a cup of coffee. As we introduce Shell Advance MotoCare Express, we’re also offering the oil change service with zero labor charges making it more affordable for our Filipino riders.” says Shannen Lee, Country Lubricants and Vehicle Care Category Manager, Shell Pilipinas Corporation.
Benefits Beyond Convenience
The benefits of Shell Helix Oilchange+ extend far beyond convenience. While you relax in a comfortable air-conditioned lounge, you can watch the entire service unfold, ensuring transparency and eliminating the worry of surprise services and hidden costs. Additionally, every oil change package comes with bonus rewards through the Shell Go+ program, allowing you to earn points which you can use to pay for lubricants, fuels, and convert at partner establishments.
Beyond that, every oil change that’s all good, is also able to do good. Each oil change also helps fund automotive servicing scholarships through the Shell Helix Oilchange+ scholarship program. In line with this, Shell recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with fleet partner Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CBBPI).
The MOU supports the Shell Helix Oilchange+ Scholarship program including apprenticeship and internship opportunities for graduates of the scholarship program.
“Shell and CCBPI both recognize the role of education and skills training in empowering lives, as it provides the tools and opportunities for poverty reduction, livelihood generation, and sustainable development for communities where our companies operate.” Shared Mike Ramolete, Vice President and General Manager for Mobility, Shell Pilipinas Corporation.
So, the next time your car or motorbike is due for an oil change, don't take a chance on its health. Visit your nearest Shell Mobility station and experience the convenience and quality of Shell Helix change+ and Shell Advance MotoCare Express. Remember, timely oil changes are a small investment that goes a long way in ensuring your vehicle runs smoothly and safely for years to come.
Plan your Shell visit and enjoy a combination of rewards and promos! Shell Go+ users will earn points for every visit and will also be able to avail of the Shell Go+ 10% discount on lubricants. On top of that, Shell also shared exciting promos coming this August where they will be giving limited edition Shell merchandise with every oil change.