Transforming Vehicle Oil Changes into the Highlight of Your Day with Shell

Shell executives mark new developments in vehicle care and the “All Good” experience with valued partners and motorists. [From L-R] Head of Davao Operations of PLDT, Melvin Lacuna; Southern Islands District Manager of Shell Pilipinas Corporation, Llex Denia; General Manager for Transport Operations (Mindanao) of Grab Philippines, Wilena Ng; Fleet Solutions Head of Shell Pilipinas Corporation, Chris Alli; Regional Director - Region XI of TESDA, RD. Asahry Bantu;Vice President & General Manager for Mobility of Shell Pilipinas Corporation, Mike Ramolete; Executive Director of Don Bosco Technical Institute, Fr. Dindo Vitug; Commercial Unit Director for Southeast Mindanao of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc., Jeff Lazarte; Country Business Manager for Non-Fuels Retail of Shell Pilipinas Corporation, Jolo Valdez, andFleet Management Department Head of Davao Light & Power Company, Inc., Henry Lopez II. (Photo from Shell)

For many motorists, even among the most dedicated car enthusiasts, keeping up with regular vehicle oil changes can feel like a hassle. Between busy schedules, driving to the casa or the shop, and the inconvenience of sitting or even standing around and waiting for the service to be done, vehicle oil changes often get pushed to the back burner.

Finally, a name to the long-trusted service.(Photo from Shell)

This is where convenience becomes key. Shell, with its expansive network of over 500 Shell Helix Oilchange+ facilities nationwide offering vehicle care services, aims to make car maintenance as effortless as possible. This convenience extends to businesses with fleets of vehicles as Shell understands the importance of minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. Businesses can streamline their vehicle maintenance, ensuring their vehicles are always in top condition with minimal disruption to their operations.

Through the Shell Fleet Card, businesses can consolidate all vehicle-related expenses into a single, easy-to-manage account, eliminating the need for multiple payments and cumbersome paperwork. This streamlined approach allows fleet managers to focus on their core operations, confident that their vehicles are in good hands.

Genuine Shell lubricants, free expert service, 15-minute oil change, when you see this sign.(Photo from Shell)

No more driving through traffic to get to a casa or wasting precious time doing trial and error to find a reliable talyer. Shell Helix Oilchange+, which has long been popular with long-time vehicle owners and fleet operators alike, was presented to the media at the “It’s All Good” media launch on July 18, at the Davao Convention and Trade Center, Davao City. The event also showcased Shell Advance MotoCare Express, the oil change service for motorcycles. In attendance at the event were Car Clubs, motoring enthusiasts, content creators and Shell fleet card customers who gathered to learn more about the latest developments on vehicle care guaranteeing that their oil change experience is all good with Shell.

Jolo Valdez, Country Business Manager for Non-Fuels Retail, Shell Pilipinas Corporation, introduces the Shell Helix Oilchange+ Scholarship program and announces an exciting new partnership with Coke.(Photo from Shell)

“At Shell, convenience meets quality. Your oil change service is performed by our key mechanics who get training and certification from Don Bosco and TESDA, ensuring your vehicle receives top-notch care. You can be assured that only quality Shell lubricants and genuine consumables are used,” shared Jolo Valdez, Country Business Manager for Non-Fuels Retail, Shell Pilipinas Corporation.

Why Timely Oil Changes Matter

Regular oil changes are vital for maintaining your vehicle's health. Engine oil acts as the lifeblood of your car, reducing friction, cleaning components, and preventing overheating.

For most four-wheeled vehicles, a change is recommended every 2-3 months a year.

Motorcycles require even more frequent changes, typically once a month. Skipping these oil changes can lead to a buildup of sludge and debris, eventually causing engine damage and costly repairs. A motorbike used as a service vehicle will easily accumulate significant mileage in 30 days, so a professional rider who neglects an oil change that long, could end up missing 2 or even 3 oil changes, which in turn will lead to untimely and costly repairs, or worse the need to replace the motorbike sooner than planned.

Shannen Lee, Country Lubricants and Vehicle Care Category Manager, Shell Pilipinas Corporation, highlights the core customer value propositions of Shell Helix Oilchange+: trust, convenience, and rewarding experiences.(Photo from Shell)

This is why Shell Advance MotoCare Express has expanded motocare – by providing bikers more stations close by for greater accessibility and convenience. “More Shell Advance Motocare Express locations means that riders can get their quick oil change right when they need it, wherever they may be, and all within the time it takes to sit down for a quick snack and a cup of coffee. As we introduce Shell Advance MotoCare Express, we’re also offering the oil change service with zero labor charges making it more affordable for our Filipino riders.” says Shannen Lee, Country Lubricants and Vehicle Care Category Manager, Shell Pilipinas Corporation.

Benefits Beyond Convenience


The benefits of Shell Helix Oilchange+ extend far beyond convenience. While you relax in a comfortable air-conditioned lounge, you can watch the entire service unfold, ensuring transparency and eliminating the worry of surprise services and hidden costs. Additionally, every oil change package comes with bonus rewards through the Shell Go+ program, allowing you to earn points which you can use to pay for lubricants, fuels, and convert at partner establishments.

Beyond that, every oil change that’s all good, is also able to do good. Each oil change also helps fund automotive servicing scholarships through the Shell Helix Oilchange+ scholarship program. In line with this, Shell recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with fleet partner Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CBBPI).

The MOU supports the Shell Helix Oilchange+ Scholarship program including apprenticeship and internship opportunities for graduates of the scholarship program.

Mike Ramolete, Vice President and General Manager for Mobility, Shell Pilipinas Corporation, discusses Shell's dedication to powering progress and supporting customers throughout their life journeys.(Photo from Shell)

“Shell and CCBPI both recognize the role of education and skills training in empowering lives, as it provides the tools and opportunities for poverty reduction, livelihood generation, and sustainable development for communities where our companies operate.” Shared Mike Ramolete, Vice President and General Manager for Mobility, Shell Pilipinas Corporation.

Don Bosco Technical Institute Executive Director Fr. Dindo Vitug; Shell Fleet Card Customer and Procurement Manager of Dole Philippines Inc. Jose Albite; Content Creator Jinkie Loraine Bangcot; Car Club President of Lancer Eagle Crew - Lancer Club of Davao Rhyan San Andres; and Shell Fleet Solutions Business Development Manager Nate De Jesus share their experiences with oil change and vehicle care. A panel of diverse motorists with diverse needs find that they all need the same things for their vehicle oil change partner: trustworthiness, convenience, and a rewarding experience. (Photo from Shell)

So, the next time your car or motorbike is due for an oil change, don't take a chance on its health. Visit your nearest Shell Mobility station and experience the convenience and quality of Shell Helix change+ and Shell Advance MotoCare Express. Remember, timely oil changes are a small investment that goes a long way in ensuring your vehicle runs smoothly and safely for years to come.

Shell treated motorists to a fun evening to formally re-introduce their long-beloved Shell Helix OilChange+ services, to announce the expansion of the Shell Advance MotoCare Express service for motorbikes, and to celebrate all things Shell.(Photo from Shell)

Plan your Shell visit and enjoy a combination of rewards and promos! Shell Go+ users will earn points for every visit and will also be able to avail of the Shell Go+ 10% discount on lubricants. On top of that, Shell also shared exciting promos coming this August where they will be giving limited edition Shell merchandise with every oil change.

