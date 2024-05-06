TSI releases 84 pawikan hatchlings

Aboitizpower subsidiary Therma South, Inc. (TSI), successfully released 84 sea turtle or pawikan hatchlings last April 25, 2024. These hatchlings mark a significant milestone following the nesting of 120 eggs along the plant's coast last March.

The presence of nesting sea turtles along the coal-fired power plant’s coastline is a testament to TSI's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and biodiversity conservation.

In 2019, TSI also discovered three sea turtle nests along its shore and the TSI team together with the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) and local experts have helped 300 hatchlings to find their way to the sea.

This not only highlights the TSI’s dedication to preserving marine life but also signifies its proactive efforts in protecting biodiversity and fostering thriving aquatic habitats within the region.

Located on the border of Davao City and the Municipality of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, TSI remains steadfast in its efforts to promote sustainable practices and make a positive impact on the communities and ecosystems it serves.

About AboitizPower Thermal Business Group

The AboitizPower Thermal Business Group manages and operates the thermal power generation assets of Aboitiz Power Corporation. Our thermal assets provide much-needed reliable power to the Philippine grid. Our mission is the same across all our facilities — to advance business and communities by providing reliable, reasonably-priced, and responsibly-produced power. Together with you as our partners, we can continue to Transform Energy for a Better World.

About Therma South, Inc.

Wholly-owned AboitizPower subsidiary Therma South, Inc. operates the 300-megawatt (2x150 MW) Davao coal-fired power plant located along the boundary of Davao City and Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur. It utilizes the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) technology and it is the first plant in the Philippines to build a “coal dome” to safely store coal and prevent fugitive dust emissions. The Davao plant delivers baseload power to more than 20 electric cooperatives and distribution utilities serving major cities of the region.