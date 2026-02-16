Tsinelas-making to boost livelihood

MACO, DAVAO DE ORO – A total of 72 pairs of indoor slippers were carefully crafted by members of the Maco Association of Differently Abled Persons (Madap) during a four-day Tsinelas Making Training for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), sponsored by AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Marine, Inc. (TMI) Mobile 1. The training was held at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Drop-In Center in Barangay Binuangan, Maco, Davao de Oro, from January 27 to 30, 2026.

Most of the finished products have already been sold to residents in Maco. There are also plans to expand the market to neighboring towns, including the local government unit workforce.