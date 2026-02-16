Tsinelas-making to boost livelihood

MACO, DAVAO DE ORO – A total of 72 pairs of indoor slippers were carefully crafted by members of the Maco Association of Differently Abled Persons (Madap) during a four-day Tsinelas Making Training for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), sponsored by AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Marine, Inc. (TMI) Mobile 1. The training was held at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Drop-In Center in Barangay Binuangan, Maco, Davao de Oro, from January 27 to 30, 2026.
Most of the finished products have already been sold to residents in Maco. There are also plans to expand the market to neighboring towns, including the local government unit workforce.
“By supporting programs like this, we hope to empower persons with disabilities, help them unlock their full potential, and enable them to contribute to the town’s economic prosperity,” TMI Mobile 1 Senior Manager for Operations and Maintenance Benedicto Dejan Jr said.
Madap President Jesus Apas lauded the efforts of AP TMI Mobile 1 and the local government unit of Maco, and assured them of their full participation in future training and workshops prepared for their members.
“Ang maong programa dili lamang naghatag og panginabuhian, kundili naghatag usab og dignidad, pagsalig sa kaugalingon, ug inspirasyon sa padayon sa pag paningkamot sa kinabuhi,” Apas said.
(This program does not only provide livelihood, but also gives dignity, self-confidence, and inspiration to continue striving in life.)
Therma Marine operates two 100-megawatt oil-fired power barges strategically located in Maco, Davao de Oro (Mobile 1) and Nasipit, Agusan del Norte (Mobile 2). As of 2025, Therma Marine remains a vital contributor to Mindanao’s power stability, supplying 40 percent of the contingency reserve requirement and 28 percent of dispatchable reserves. PR