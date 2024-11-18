Unilab’s Quality Alaga offers a Behind-the-Scenes look at Healthcare Excellence

UNILAB, Inc., the leading pharmaceutical and healthcare company in the Philippines, opens its doors to celebrate World Quality Day on November 14, highlighting the important role quality plays in healthcare through its Quality Alaga advocacy. Partners from the health industry, media, as well as content creators were given a unique chance at witnessing how Unilab delivers trusted, high-quality medicines and vitamins to Filipino families.
Bringing Quality to Life: A Journey of Excellence
The World Quality Day celebration features an immersive and interactive experience designed to convey the end-to-end processes behind each Unilab product trusted and loved by millions of Filipinos. Through an “Escape Room” activity and booths featuring hands-on demonstrations, visitors are invited to step into Unilab’s world, where quality isn’t just a goal–it’s an everyday practice.
Unilab’s quality journey follows the story of a pill or syrup, capturing every critical stage from research and formulation to raw material assessment, manufacturing, distribution, and extensive quality checks at every step.
The rigorous process reflects the company’s strong commitment to delivering Alagang Unilab. This is evident in how employees leave their marks of quality at every stage, collectively creating an experience of Quality Alaga for customers.
Joyce Santos, Head of Unilab’s Technical Council and Research & Development Division, stated, “We tell the story of our commitment and the work that we do to bring trusted quality care to the customers and patients we serve.”
A Showcase of Unilab’s Four Pillars of Quality
The experience is structured around Unilab’s four pillars of quality or “Apat na Marka ng Quality Alaga” which are important components differentiating a high-quality health product from the rest:
1. Subok at Napatunayan (Scientific Evidence): Every Unilab product is rooted in research, a result of rigorous product development, supported by scientific data establishing safety and efficacy that guides each step in its development.
2. Ayon sa Standards (Compliance with Good Practices):The company adheres to rigorous, globally recognized good practices, collectively known as GxP in the healthcare industries to guarantee the safety and efficacy of each product. These include compliance to Good Clinical Practices, Good Laboratory Practices, Good Manufacturing Practices, and Good Distribution Practices.
3. Sinuring Mabuti (Comprehensive Quality Checks):Unilab goes beyond standard requirements with thorough quality checks across the product lifecycle, ensuring that each item meets and exceeds stringent benchmarks.
4. Gawang World-Class (World-Class Facilities and Capabilities): From building state-of-the-art facilities to employing technical experts, Unilab’s commitment to quality is backed by a team of highly trained professionals at every stage of production and distribution.
Each booth at the Quality Day event showcases a different aspect of Unilab’s holistic approach, emphasizing the significant contributions of technical teams: researchers, scientists, pharmaceutical medicine physicians, quality specialists, chemists, biologists, pharmacists, regulatory specialists, manufacturing and logistics experts, and more.
The company works tirelessly to ensure that every pill, syrup, and product that reaches Filipino households is safe, effective, reliable, and high-quality, all made with utmost care.
Advocating Quality-Conscious Healthcare
Through Quality Alaga, Unilab aims to inspire greater awareness among healthcare providers, partners, and consumers about the critical importance of quality in healthcare products. The company hopes the campaign will encourage the public to make informed choices, emphasizing that every Unilab product has undergone a rigorous journey to meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy. PR