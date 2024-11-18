Unilab’s Quality Alaga offers a Behind-the-Scenes look at Healthcare Excellence

Bringing Quality to Life: A Journey of Excellence

The World Quality Day celebration features an immersive and interactive experience designed to convey the end-to-end processes behind each Unilab product trusted and loved by millions of Filipinos. Through an “Escape Room” activity and booths featuring hands-on demonstrations, visitors are invited to step into Unilab’s world, where quality isn’t just a goal–it’s an everyday practice.

Unilab’s quality journey follows the story of a pill or syrup, capturing every critical stage from research and formulation to raw material assessment, manufacturing, distribution, and extensive quality checks at every step.

The rigorous process reflects the company’s strong commitment to delivering Alagang Unilab. This is evident in how employees leave their marks of quality at every stage, collectively creating an experience of Quality Alaga for customers.

Joyce Santos, Head of Unilab’s Technical Council and Research & Development Division, stated, “We tell the story of our commitment and the work that we do to bring trusted quality care to the customers and patients we serve.”