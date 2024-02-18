Unleashing a Pinay’s power via ‘Pinay Power’

REAL queens, they say, fix each other’s crowns. In short, a true queen’s power lies in how she unleashes the beauty of another.
With JCI Philippines’ initiative to embrace this mantra of giving every queen the chance to discover her real beauty and maximize her strengths.
“Pinay Power”, which was launched on February 11, 2024 in Davao City, is a national flagship project of JCI Philippines that recognizes the unique and valuable contribution of women toward nation-building. It aims to empower, equip, and uplift women from different walks of life.
In Filipino, “Pinay Power” means giving Filipino women opportunities. This may come in the form of added learnings and skills, inspiring them to be contributors and catalysts of change in the community.
JCI Lakambini Davao president Charinna Barro-Quilaneta narrated that as a national project, all JCI Philippines local organizations are encouraged to take part in this project.
“Our chapter, the JCI Lakambini Davao, being an all-female organization, is beyond grateful to have hosted together our co-host JCI Puerto Princesa Peacock the project’s launching since it comes close to our heart,” the newly installed leader of JCI Lakambini Davao said.
“For a fact, we experience the same barriers that other Filipino women encounter. Thus, the act of breaking these barriers is best dealt with by a collective voice. As a premier women's organization, we create leadership opportunities for women and create positive change for women in our community.”
Charinna Barro-Quilaneta, 2024 President of JCI Lakambini Davao
With “Pinay Power”, JCI Philippines gets the chance to spread and promote one of its innate values as an organization: That the earth's great treasure lies in human personality.
This specific JCI value highlights the importance of individual contribution to the world, and that women, if allowed to make this world better, are a formidable force. And that genuine change is inclusive of all sectors of our society.
The “Pinay Power” launching event was graced by 2024 JCI Philippines National Executive Vice President Florica Aira Talah Pimentel and 2024 National Chair for Pinay Power, Lyssa Rocamora-Caabay.
Making the ceremony more memorable was Colonel Rosa Ma. Cristina Rosete-Manuel GSC (ART) PA, who is an embodiment of a true Pinay power.
A total of 50 JCI members from all over the country witnessed the successful launch of yet another initiative that is expected to gather remarkable milestones once it is rolled out. When that time comes, surely, several success stories of how the true mark of “Pinay Power” has created an impact in their respective communities shall be shared.