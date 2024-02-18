Unleashing a Pinay’s power via ‘Pinay Power’

REAL queens, they say, fix each other’s crowns. In short, a true queen’s power lies in how she unleashes the beauty of another.

With JCI Philippines’ initiative to embrace this mantra of giving every queen the chance to discover her real beauty and maximize her strengths.

“Pinay Power”, which was launched on February 11, 2024 in Davao City, is a national flagship project of JCI Philippines that recognizes the unique and valuable contribution of women toward nation-building. It aims to empower, equip, and uplift women from different walks of life.