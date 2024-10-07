Uplifting communities: Fruit business expands in Davao through tailor-fit financial solutions

Catherine Balani Surail has grown her fruit business with the help of a business loan. Starting with just P50,000, she grew Cathy Fruit Stand and currently owns two branches—one in Bankerohan Public Market and the other near the Davao International Airport. She will open her third branch soon in Manila’s bustling Divisoria.

Availing of a business loan has been instrumental in the growth of Catherine’s business, providing the capital needed to order larger volumes and ship to areas outside of Davao. While other loans require daily payments, the loan Catherine availed of allows for monthly payments, enabling her to optimize her funds and expand her business.

Catherine appreciates how availing of a loan has helped her expand her business, citing how the interest rate is affordable, such that she can barely feel the monthly deductions.