Urbidontics: Redefining dental care in Davao

AS the number of dental clinics continues to rise in the market, Urbidontics sets a new standard for dental care in Davao City with its world-class technology.
With their expertise and state-of-the-art technology, Urbidontics offers top-notch dental care and a unique approach to oral health. By integrating aesthetics, implants, and orthodontics services, Urbidontics provides patients with a comprehensive and specialized dental experience.
Urbidontics boasts a team of highly trained specialists in various fields of dentistry, equipped with cutting-edge technology such as Digital Dental Workflow, artificial intelligence for diagnosis, and 3D CT Scan x-ray machines. Additionally, they have their own lab and operating room dedicated to patient care.
Driven by his passion for dentistry and the arts, Dr. Gamaliel Urbi, the owner of Urbidontics, is dedicated to excellence and serving the community.
"I'm proud to say, what sets us apart? It's the heart to serve. When a patient enters, we consider them precious to us," expressed Dr. Urbi.
He added, "Dentistry, to be honest, is becoming a business. That's okay, but the heart should be there — to serve, to cater to the needs. To me, I'm really proud, that's what we stand for, we serve with a heart."
Dr. Urbi's journey to establishing Urbidontics reflects his commitment to excellence and community service. Moving from Manila to Davao in the 90s, Dr. Urbi was drawn to the city's intellectual vibrancy and welcoming atmosphere. Relocating his practice to Davao was a leap of faith, but one that has proven to be incredibly fulfilling.
Despite its upscale ambiance, Urbidontics remains dedicated to making quality dental care accessible to all. Urbidontics is poised to lead the way in global dental healthcare while remaining firmly rooted in its commitment to serving the local community. DSCA