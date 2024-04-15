Urbidontics: Redefining dental care in Davao

"I'm proud to say, what sets us apart? It's the heart to serve. When a patient enters, we consider them precious to us," expressed Dr. Urbi.

He added, "Dentistry, to be honest, is becoming a business. That's okay, but the heart should be there — to serve, to cater to the needs. To me, I'm really proud, that's what we stand for, we serve with a heart."

Dr. Urbi's journey to establishing Urbidontics reflects his commitment to excellence and community service. Moving from Manila to Davao in the 90s, Dr. Urbi was drawn to the city's intellectual vibrancy and welcoming atmosphere. Relocating his practice to Davao was a leap of faith, but one that has proven to be incredibly fulfilling.