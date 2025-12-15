Vines and Branches Montessori shares Christmas joy with DCSNICC kids

Thankful for Vines

Gerald Ruiz of Cabaguio, who has a child with Level 1 Autism Spectrum Disorder under DCSNICC’s care, said she is elated that her child was included in the event. She shared that while her child may not be like any regular child, being included — especially in games, shows, and giveaways — made her child very happy.

“Appreciated kaayo para sa amoa, para sa akoang anak (We really appreciate the efforts, especially for my child),” she said.

Elena Nina Santos Labiste of Buhangin, who has a grandchild with cerebral palsy under DCSNICC’s care, said she is thankful for the event conducted by Vines and Branches Montessori School. She said they initially thought the children would not have a Christmas party this year, but were grateful that it became possible.

“Pasalamat kaayo me sa tanan na nag sponsor kay daghan naman gyud ni sila. Pinakadaghan ni karun (We are very thankful to the sponsors because there are so many children here. This is the biggest so far),” she said.

Melody Pardillo, center director of DCSNICC, expressed gratitude that the children with special needs under DCSNICC were able to experience a joyful children’s Christmas party this year and received gifts with the help of Vines and Branches Montessori School.

“Naenjoy og nalipay ang mga parents og mga kabataan (Parents and children were happy and enjoyed the event),” she said.

Pardillo added that the event also gave the children an opportunity to improve their socialization by bonding with other children, adding that they were able to cater to around 500 children for the event. Of these, 14 sections of DCSNICC classes participated, with 36 students – ranging from zero to six years old — from each section.

Pardillo also noted that aside from the Christmas extension service, Vines and Branches Montessori School has assisted them in many other ways, including the installation of Montessori materials in their center, which teachers now use in their classes.

What is DCSNICC?

DCSNICC was established by the Davao City local government unit under the auspices of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), through City Ordinance 0230-20, authored by Councilor Antoinette Principe and approved in 2020.

The center was formally inaugurated and began operations on March 21, 2025.

The project was initiated by then Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte (now Vice President), and its development was continued by current Acting City Mayor Sebastian Duterte.