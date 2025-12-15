Vines and Branches Montessori shares Christmas joy with DCSNICC kids

In the spirit of Christmas and giving, Vines and Branches Montessori School along Bacaca Road, Davao City, sponsored a Christmas party on December 10, 2025, for more than 500 children under the care of the Davao City Special Needs Intervention Center for Children (DCSNICC) (located beside People’s Park, Camus Street side). The event provided food, toys, games, and magic shows.
The event was further made special by the presence of the school’s partner, Rebekah Gail Celis, Mutya ng Dabaw 2025, who joined the children and families in the day’s festivities.
This initiative is part of the school’s pioneering Community Service Learning program — an extension service led by Upper Elementary learners for the newly established center. Supported by the school’s community of stakeholders, the program aims to teach students that sharing is a way of life and that blessings are meant to be passed on, not kept to oneself.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to spend a day with the children under DCSNICC care,” said Fammy Llaguno, Preschool Department Curriculum Director of Vines and Branches Montessori School.
She said the event would not have been possible without the help of the school’s students and parents, who contributed to making the celebration successful.
Llaguno added that about 30 staff members, including student volunteers, participated in the extension service and hopes that with the success of the event, they can partner with DCSNICC again in future activities.
Thankful for Vines
Gerald Ruiz of Cabaguio, who has a child with Level 1 Autism Spectrum Disorder under DCSNICC’s care, said she is elated that her child was included in the event. She shared that while her child may not be like any regular child, being included — especially in games, shows, and giveaways — made her child very happy.
“Appreciated kaayo para sa amoa, para sa akoang anak (We really appreciate the efforts, especially for my child),” she said.
Elena Nina Santos Labiste of Buhangin, who has a grandchild with cerebral palsy under DCSNICC’s care, said she is thankful for the event conducted by Vines and Branches Montessori School. She said they initially thought the children would not have a Christmas party this year, but were grateful that it became possible.
“Pasalamat kaayo me sa tanan na nag sponsor kay daghan naman gyud ni sila. Pinakadaghan ni karun (We are very thankful to the sponsors because there are so many children here. This is the biggest so far),” she said.
Melody Pardillo, center director of DCSNICC, expressed gratitude that the children with special needs under DCSNICC were able to experience a joyful children’s Christmas party this year and received gifts with the help of Vines and Branches Montessori School.
“Naenjoy og nalipay ang mga parents og mga kabataan (Parents and children were happy and enjoyed the event),” she said.
Pardillo added that the event also gave the children an opportunity to improve their socialization by bonding with other children, adding that they were able to cater to around 500 children for the event. Of these, 14 sections of DCSNICC classes participated, with 36 students – ranging from zero to six years old — from each section.
Pardillo also noted that aside from the Christmas extension service, Vines and Branches Montessori School has assisted them in many other ways, including the installation of Montessori materials in their center, which teachers now use in their classes.
What is DCSNICC?
DCSNICC was established by the Davao City local government unit under the auspices of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), through City Ordinance 0230-20, authored by Councilor Antoinette Principe and approved in 2020.
The center was formally inaugurated and began operations on March 21, 2025.
The project was initiated by then Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte (now Vice President), and its development was continued by current Acting City Mayor Sebastian Duterte.