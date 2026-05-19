VisMin Eliminations of ASEAN Barista Team Championship Held in Davao

On its 5th year of organizing the nationwide barista competition, the Philippine Coffee Board (a private sector-led non-stock, non-profit organization since 2002 that promotes and develops the Philippine coffee industry through support for coffee farms, market promotion, and partnerships with government, cooperatives, and industry groups), brought the VisMin Eliminations of the ASEAN Barista Team Championship (ABTC) in MAFBEX Davao. Last May 9, 2026, five teams competed onstage at SMX Lanang during the MAFBEX Davao. The participants are from Davao, Bukidnon, Sultan Kudarat, and Iloilo.
Team Davao’s Finest emerged as the champion while Ilonggo Brewthers garnered 1st Runner-Up. Both teams will advance to compete with the Luzon Champions and NCR Champions at the national finals on June 11 at MAFBEX Manila. As in the previous years, the overall champion and 1stRunner-Up will represent the country at ABTC next year.
The ABTC is open to team players who can show speed, accuracy, and craftsmanship. Each team consists of 4 members. They can be from the same café or different cafes. The ABTC is designed to show the pressure of what happens behind espresso bars worldwide. Within a limited time, baristas must work as a team to deliver what matters to coffee customers: fast service and excellent presentation while maintaining quality and accuracy. They will make 20 coffees in 15 minutes then 15 coffees in 10 minutes. Each team will serve the required drinks from the Beverage Menu Cards with as much art and taste quality as possible in the allotted time. The Beverage Menu Cards include take-out and dine-in scenarios across all categories.
It’s an energetic display of talent and the roster of judges comprise of baristas and F&B professionals who have years ofexperience in the coffee industry. Part of these are also former members of the Philippine Team.
Philippine Coffee Board’s partners in the industry who help in forming the next Philippine Team for ABTC 2027 are Blu Coffee Distributors, Silca Coffee Roasters, Alaska Professional, Equiilibrium Intertrade Corporation, Mayora Vouno Trade and Marketing Services Corporation, Haig & Lee Import Export Corporation, Barista Depot, Conlins Coffee World, Inc., IAJ Wellness Corporation, and SWEETLiNK. Supporting Partners are Philippine Airlines and Unilab. PR