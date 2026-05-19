VisMin Eliminations of ASEAN Barista Team Championship Held in Davao

The ABTC is open to team players who can show speed, accuracy, and craftsmanship. Each team consists of 4 members. They can be from the same café or different cafes. The ABTC is designed to show the pressure of what happens behind espresso bars worldwide. Within a limited time, baristas must work as a team to deliver what matters to coffee customers: fast service and excellent presentation while maintaining quality and accuracy. They will make 20 coffees in 15 minutes then 15 coffees in 10 minutes. Each team will serve the required drinks from the Beverage Menu Cards with as much art and taste quality as possible in the allotted time. The Beverage Menu Cards include take-out and dine-in scenarios across all categories.

It’s an energetic display of talent and the roster of judges comprise of baristas and F&B professionals who have years ofexperience in the coffee industry. Part of these are also former members of the Philippine Team.

​Philippine Coffee Board’s partners in the industry who help in forming the next Philippine Team for ABTC 2027 are Blu Coffee Distributors, Silca Coffee Roasters, Alaska Professional, Equiilibrium Intertrade Corporation, Mayora Vouno Trade and Marketing Services Corporation, Haig & Lee Import Export Corporation, Barista Depot, Conlins Coffee World, Inc., IAJ Wellness Corporation, and SWEETLiNK. Supporting Partners are Philippine Airlines and Unilab. PR