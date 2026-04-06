Vital Signs: A Filipino anthology of healing with heart

Dr. Ronnie explains that true healing requires a mastery of the delicate balance between science and art, a balance often overlooked in traditional medical training but essential in the lived experience of caring for patients.

“When I started seeing patients, you realize how much of it is actually rooted in the humanities. It’s not just about knowing the disease condition, but actually looking at the person as a whole,” he reflects. His words capture the essence of Vital Signs, a book that seeks to redefine how we view medicine, not as a purely clinical practice, but as a deeply human endeavor.

The anthology moves away from the sterile corridors of hospital wards and into the lived realities of patients, doctors, and caregivers. It is a collection of stories that mirror the fears, joys, frustrations, and triumphs of those who inhabit the world of healing. By doing so, it challenges the notion that empathy, communication, and genuine care are “soft skills.”

Instead, it argues that these are the most vital tools in a healer’s kit. “They call these things soft skills. But are they really soft? What mattered was that when you walked out of the clinic, you felt listened to,” Dr. Ronnie emphasizes, urging the medical community to reconsider the value of compassion.

The book’s message is clear: academic excellence has its place, but it does not define a healer. Grades and technical mastery matter, but the true measure of a doctor lies in their ability to care for the person in front of them.

“Grades are good, grades are good, but it’s much more important to actually care for the person in front of you,” Dr. Ronnie concludes, highlighting that the heart of the profession lies in persisting through the challenges of the human condition.

This vision of medicine as a human-centered practice is further enriched by the insights of Dr. Marjorie Evasco, who introduces the framework of pathography, writing that journeys from illness toward wellness. For her, literature is not merely a supplement to medical education; it is a catalyst for empathy.

“When you talk about empathy, the way to teach that is through literature, through stories, because there you see the relationships of characters,” she explains. By engaging with narratives, medical students learn to listen not only to symptoms but to the stories patients bring into the clinic.

The anthology even ventures into ecopathography, exploring illnesses rooted in environmental conditions, an often overlooked dimension in Western medical training. This approach forces readers to think beyond the individual body and consider the broader ecological and social contexts of illness. It ensures that medical students see more than just a disease; they see a human story that demands a compassionate witness.

For Dr. Marjorie, the integration of medicine and art is not optional but necessary. “How would you reconcile medicine with science and culture? That has to be brought together. I was blown away; yes, we need to include culture,” she recalls, underscoring the importance of weaving cultural realities into medical practice.

A significant pillar of Vital Signs is its commitment to representing the diverse cultural landscape of the Philippines, particularly indigenous communities in Mindanao. Contributor Elizabeth Joy Serrano-Quijano, a Blaan-Ibaloi writer, highlights the importance of including stories from the margins, stories that feature “Pikpik”, a traditional path signaling sickness, or the balyan, a community healer.

“It’s important that there is representation from indigenous communities. It changes our views and includes indigenous ways of living, healing, and caring for the sick,” Serrano-Quijano shares.

In many hospital settings, these beliefs are dismissed as superstition. But Vital Signs insists that science and tradition must be reconciled for true healing to occur. By validating indigenous practices, the anthology fosters a healthcare dialogue that respects the heritage of every Filipino patient. “If you just go to the hospital, people will dismiss it, sasabihin na hindi naman totoo,” Dr. Ronnie points out, acknowledging the gap between institutional medicine and community-based healing.

Serrano-Quijano adds that the growing trend of including indigenous perspectives in research makes this book a timely and necessary contribution. “I hope to see more books that include Mindanao stories, not only about healing, but also about culture, women, and children,” she says with gratitude. Her words remind us that healing is not only about the body; it is also about identity, heritage, and belonging.

What makes Vital Signs compelling is its ability to weave together diverse voices into a coherent narrative about the future of healthcare. It is not simply a book for medical students or practitioners; it is a book for anyone who has ever been a patient, a caregiver, or a witness to illness. It invites readers to reflect on their own experiences of vulnerability and resilience, and in doing so, it fosters a deeper appreciation for the human dimensions of medicine.

The anthology also serves as a timely intervention in the national dialogue about healthcare. In a country where access to medical services is uneven and where cultural beliefs often clash with institutional practices, Vital Signs offers a vision of inclusivity. It challenges the hospital-only view of health, reminding readers that healing often begins in communities, traditions, and stories. By blending science with the humanities and amplifying voices from the margins, the book offers a vision of healthcare that is compassionate, inclusive, and deeply Filipino.

For medical students, the book is a powerful reminder that their education is not complete without empathy. For practitioners, it is a call to reexamine their own practices and to reconnect with the human stories behind their patients.

For readers outside the medical field, it is an invitation to see medicine not as a distant, technical discipline, but as a shared human journey.

Ultimately, Vital Signs is more than an anthology; it is a manifesto for a more humane practice of medicine. It insists that healing is not only about curing disease, but about listening, understanding, and caring.

It reminds us that the most advanced technologies and the most brilliant diagnoses mean little if they are not accompanied by compassion. And it affirms that the future of healthcare lies not in the cold precision of science alone, but in the warmth of human connection.

In a time when medicine is often reduced to numbers, charts, and protocols, Vital Signs restores the narrative of healing to its rightful place, the human story.

It is a book that will resonate with anyone who believes that to heal is not only to treat but to care, not only to diagnose but to listen, not only to prescribe but to understand. It is a book that reminds us that the true vital signs of medicine are not only pulse, respiration, and blood pressure, but empathy, compassion, and humanity.

This anthology frames a vision of healthcare that is uniquely Filipino. It highlights that empathy and compassion are not abstract ideals, but lived values deeply embedded in our communities, cultures, and traditions. Vital Signs is a book for the Philippines, written in the Philippine context, and it reminds us that healing is not only about science, but about listening to the stories of our people, respecting their heritage, and caring for them with humanity.