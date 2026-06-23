WaveFest 2026 brings community, connectivity, and coastal stewardship to Mati

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental — Despite intermittent rains, the energy at Dahican Beach remained unmistakably high as WaveFest 2026 pushed through on June 13, transforming the shoreline into a vibrant hub of community activity, celebration, and shared experiences.
Mounted by Converge ICT Solutions through its FiberX service, the Beach Link Experience coincided with the cityhood anniversary of Mati, adding a deeper sense of occasion to the day-long gathering. From morning until midnight, residents and visitors came together not only to celebrate connectivity, but also to mark a milestone in the city’s continued growth.
Rain showers came and went, but they did little to slow the momentum. Activities continued as scheduled, with participants embracing the weather as part of the experience.
“This is a celebration of life,” said Jericho P. Marcos, Head of Mindanao Operations. “So all about connection—fast connection. But what’s very important here is we commune people to have a shared connection as a community.”
Community action at the forefront
The event opened with a coastal clean-up drive at Dahican Beach, a known sanctuary for pawikan turtles. Volunteers gathered along the shoreline, collecting waste and contributing to conservation efforts, even as light rain passed through the area.
Marcos underscored the intent behind the initiative, emphasizing that the event goes beyond promoting services.
“We’re not only talking about fast connections of Converge, but also the shared experiences and connections that we make as a community,” he said.
Sport and participation
By afternoon, attention shifted to the beach volleyball competition, where teams from the local community and nearby areas competed on the sand. Spectators lined the beachfront, cheering on players despite the damp conditions.
The activity, Marcos noted, was designed to highlight another form of connection.
“We want to share experiences through sports,” he said, “and at the same time show that we can connect not only through the internet, but also through activities like this.”
Music, celebration, and resilience
As evening approached, WaveFest transitioned into its Music Xperience segment. Rain clouds lingered, but the crowd held its ground. Attendees gathered as music filled the beachfront, with performances led by Davao-based DJ Dale Castillo.
Marcos encouraged participation in the culminating activity, describing it as a shared celebration.
“Everybody’s encouraged to join and enjoy the music—to celebrate life, to celebrate connections, to celebrate community experience,” he said.
The night concluded with a fireworks display over Dahican Beach, marking both the finale of WaveFest and the cityhood anniversary celebration of Mati.
Strengthening presence in Mindanao
Beyond the festivities, WaveFest also served as a platform to highlight Converge’s expanding presence in Davao Oriental, including Mati, Lupon, Banaybanay, and Pantukan.
Marcos emphasized the broader impact of connectivity in the region.
“In this age, people connect through the internet—people connect lives through the internet—and we want to be part of that connection,” he said. “This also facilitates the ease of business for everyone in Mati and the nearby region.” RGL