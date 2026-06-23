WaveFest 2026 brings community, connectivity, and coastal stewardship to Mati



Mounted by Converge ICT Solutions through its FiberX service, the Beach Link Experience coincided with the cityhood anniversary of Mati, adding a deeper sense of occasion to the day-long gathering. From morning until midnight, residents and visitors came together not only to celebrate connectivity, but also to mark a milestone in the city’s continued growth.

Rain showers came and went, but they did little to slow the momentum. Activities continued as scheduled, with participants embracing the weather as part of the experience.

“This is a celebration of life,” said Jericho P. Marcos, Head of Mindanao Operations. “So all about connection—fast connection. But what’s very important here is we commune people to have a shared connection as a community.”

Community action at the forefront

The event opened with a coastal clean-up drive at Dahican Beach, a known sanctuary for pawikan turtles. Volunteers gathered along the shoreline, collecting waste and contributing to conservation efforts, even as light rain passed through the area.

Marcos underscored the intent behind the initiative, emphasizing that the event goes beyond promoting services.

“We’re not only talking about fast connections of Converge, but also the shared experiences and connections that we make as a community,” he said.