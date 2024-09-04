Weaving heritage

During his college years in Davao, Ignes emerged as one of the promising young designers, earning recognition for his talent. He actively participated in various fashion events in the city to showcase his creations.

One notable example was his batch’s thesis project in the BFA Fashion Design Program, which highlighted the 11 tribes of Davao City. This project was showcased during the PWC Fashion Design Show 2015 at the Abreeza Mall Activity Center. The batch drew inspiration from the artisanal heritage of the city’s tribes to create the “Thesis Capsule Apparel Collection.”

Before creating their modern-ethnic and awe-inspiring fashion design pieces, the students had to channel their creativity to reimagine details from ethnic attire, giving them a fresh, contemporary look.

Ignes deconstructed the armalis motif of the Sama tribe, transforming its curvilinear pattern into hard-edged geometric shapes reminiscent of Tetris. He strategically cut panels to incorporate these patterns into his apparel. His edgy and sporty collection was awarded “Best in Runway Appeal Presentation.”

In 2014, Ignes won the Fashion Accessory Grand Prize at the Mindanao Trade Expo. This achievement led to further recognition at the 8th Art and Design Awards, where he was honored for his contributions to art and design at a young age.

Ignes was also featured as one of Davao’s top fashion designers and participated in both national and international runway shows, including Philippine Fashion Week and Hong Kong Fashion Week.

After graduating in 2016, Ignes worked in Davao City for two years before moving to Manila to work for a couture brand. His experiences and exposure to these fashion design brands helped him improve his skills and establish a network within the fashion world.