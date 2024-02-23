Weaving pride of Sama tribe

The business will be situated at Isla Verde, Brgy. 23-C, Davao City. This initiative aims to boost entrepreneurial opportunities and enhance the community’s overall well-being.

With the assistance received, the association produces various products, including pillowcases, weaved placemats, coasters, wallets, and slippers. Projecting an average income exceeding P400,000 annually, the Kabingaan Maghambuok Association is poised for economic growth.

The turnover of the DILP assistance was facilitated by Dole-Davao City Field Office, acknowledging the leadership of Sabdatol Samlani, the association’s president.

Expressing gratitude, Samlani emphasized the commitment to maintaining meticulous financial records, ensuring transparent monitoring of the project’s progress.

Dole’s support is seen not only as a means to enhance livelihoods but also as a way to preserve the rich culture and arts of the Sama Tribe. Regional Director Atty. Randolf C. Pensoy emphasized that such initiatives empower communities, enabling sustainable endeavors for future generations. PR