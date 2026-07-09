

Open social media and you’ll probably see someone standing triumphantly on Viper’s Peak, Layag Peak, or one of Davao City’s many breathtaking mountain trails. Weekend after weekend, people willingly trade soft beds and air-conditioned malls for muddy paths, aching legs, and hours of uphill walking.

And I couldn’t help but ask: What’s all the fuss about mountain peaks?

Curiosity slowly got the better of me. My husband is a trail runner. He thrives outdoors. He loves dirt roads, steep climbs, and endless trails. I, on the other hand, am happiest with a good book, a cozy blanket, or a movie marathon. Adventure isn’t exactly my personality.

For months, he kept telling me, “Just try it once. You might actually love it.”

Honestly, what held me back wasn’t the hike itself but the fear of the unknown. What if I couldn’t finish? What if I slowed everyone down? What if it wasn’t worth all the effort?

Eventually, I gave in.

The first part of the trail was surprisingly manageable. Then came the uphill climbs. Every step demanded more energy than the last. My legs complained. My breathing became heavier. But strangely enough… The thought of turning back never crossed my mind. I just wanted to know what was waiting at the top. And when I finally reached the peak, I understood. No photograph. No drone shot. No Instagram reel could ever capture what it truly feels like to stand there.