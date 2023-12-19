What's Christmas like for athletes

No break

Tokyo Olympics boxing silver medalist Nesthy Alcayde Petecio regrets not being able to return home to Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur, where his parents reside, for the Christmas celebration.

As the national boxing team gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifiers in February 2024, Petecio, who began her amateur boxing career in Davao City, said, "Wala mi bakasyon, training gihapon (We don't have a vacation, we will continue training)."

Despite the tight schedule, Petecio appreciates the opportunity provided by their coaches and Abap boss to celebrate Christmas together.

The Aiba 2019 women's world boxing champion said she will instead be staying in her home in Tagaytay City with her partner Gen and younger sister Nicezzaa's family.

While she stays in her Tagaytay City home with her partner Gen and younger sister Nicezzaa's family, national boxers competing in the Olympic qualifiers, along with their coaches, plan a Christmas get-together at the homes of Petecio and fellow Olympic medalists Eumir Felix Marcial and Carlo Paalam in Tagaytay, as the three are neighbors.

Petecio extends warm Christmas wishes to her fellow athletes, urging them to celebrate safely with their families and always prioritize putting God first in everything.