When duty calls at Christmas

In contrast, Dr. Kent Antolin, chief resident of the Emergency Department of the SPMC, admitted that he had underestimated the challenges and obstacles in the medical field when deciding to become a doctor.

"Even though I was naturally drawn to health care and desire to assist others, it took some time for me to fully comprehend the enormous responsibility that comes with becoming a doctor, even after my experiences in nursing, medical school, and through interacting with other medical professionals," Antolin said.

He highlighted missing several vital family events and personal milestones, such as birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and parents' birthdays. Despite the difficulty in prioritizing professional duties over personal celebrations, his family adapted by finding significance in smaller, private festivities.

Both doctors underscored their passion for helping others and providing excellent patient care as the driving force behind their pursuit of a medical career, despite the sacrifices and celebrations they might miss.

"When duty calls on holidays, my attention naturally turns from the celebration of the day to making sure my patients get the best treatment and quality of care. Even in the middle of the holiday rush, my ultimate priorities will always be providing great care, earning back the confidence that has been placed in me, and making every patient feel supported and cherished," Paderanga said.

For aspiring individuals entering the medical field, both doctors stressed that sacrificing special occasions like Christmas with family is part of the commitment they make after passing the Physician Licensure Exam.

"That is one of the OATHs we promised after passing the Physician Licensure Exam. But it is a BLESSING when you are in the position of giving service rather than receiving a service," Paderanga said.

Antolin highlighted the importance of technology in bridging communication gaps during special occasions, allowing virtual connections to spread holiday cheer.

"Even if we may not be there in person to celebrate, technology allows us to connect with one other virtually and spread the cheer and the excitement of the Holidays," he said. CEA