When inclusion takes the stage

Jovannie’s leadership is more than personal achievement; it is communal victory. Before running, he sought the blessing of the Ata Tribe’s deputy mayor. When he won, the celebration rippled far beyond HCDC’s campus.

He recalled that when he finally won, a subtle light shone on his community—a light that spoke of possibility and affirmed that they, too, could lead.

Since then, more Ata students have chosen to enroll at HCDC, inspired by the inclusivity reflected in Jovannie’s leadership. His presence has become a living proof that indigenous youth can not only belong in spaces of leadership, but thrive in them.

Despite the weight of representation, Jovannie kept his vision simple and grounded, drawing motivation from the students he served—simple and hardworking individuals. As president, his goal was to include and represent everyone, especially minorities, working students, persons with disabilities, and those whose voices were often left unheard.

His philosophy of leadership is deeply rooted in humanity.

“Just be who you are; be human. Not perfect, not from perfection, but towards something that completes you as human. Change is not an event to create, but a vision to live with and a mission to do,” he shared.

As he looked to the future, Jovannie hoped to leave behind a leadership defined not by authority but by authenticity, recognizing that many students were struggling not only within HCDC but also in their homes and within themselves.

He dreamed of a community where students could freely be themselves and where leaders would be remembered first as fellow humans. He hoped to leave the institution not as someone seen merely as president, but as a person like everyone else—someone who could be greeted with laughter and warmth on the streets, a living testimony of a good student life shared with others.

Faith continued to anchor him in his journey, guiding his vision to be where God wanted him to be, to serve as the voice of his tribe, and to remain a catalyst for change in his own little ways—always lifting it all up with the words, Soli Deo Gloria.

Jovannie’s story is more than just his own—it is an invitation to the youth to step up, speak out, and serve with courage. It shows that leadership is not about perfection, but about presence; not about privilege, but about purpose.

For the Ata Tribe, for the HCDC community, and for every young person who wonders if their voice matters, Jovannie Momo is proof that it does. AJA