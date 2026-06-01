When it matters most: How Etiqa Philippines is delivering on its promise to customers

Trust in insurance is built during life’s most important moments—when medical bills need to be paid, claims are settled promptly, and customers can rely on their insurer to stand by its commitments. Over the past year, Etiqa Philippines took decisive steps to strengthen that trust, delivering stronger accountability, renewed provider confidence, and measurable improvements in customer experience.

Behind this performance is the strength of the Maybank Group, Malaysia’s largest financial services group and one of Southeast Asia’s leading banking institutions.

Through Etiqa, the Group’s insurance arm, customers benefit from regional expertise, financial stability, and a commitment to helping individuals and families navigate life’s uncertainties with confidence. This strong foundation enables Etiqa Philippines to provide insurance solutions backed by financial strength, regional capabilities, and a customer-first approach.

In 2025, Etiqa Philippines paid P3.8 billion in claims and over P600 million to healthcare providers, reinforcing its commitment to honoring obligations and ensuring uninterrupted access to care for its members. These efforts contributed to stronger customer confidence, improved satisfaction levels, and growing trust in the brand as a dependable insurance partner.

Etiqa Philippines had a clear mandate: to strengthen operations, improve customer experience, and rebuild confidence among customers and healthcare providers. The company deliberately prioritized fulfilling its obligations to customers and healthcare partners while improving operational efficiency. This focused approach strengthened stakeholder confidence and demonstrated leadership’s commitment to doing what is right for customers and partners.

“We made it a priority to fulfill our obligations to customers and healthcare providers because trust is earned through action,” said Anthony Bernabe, President and CEO of Etiqa Philippines. “Insurance is ultimately about being there for people when they need support the most. Every claim paid, every provider partnership strengthened, and every service improvement reflects our commitment to delivering on our promises and providing a more dependable experience for our customers.”

The company’s strong claims fulfillment was reflected in the continued confidence of customers, with more people actively recommending the brand and recognizing the reliability of its services and support.

At the same time, Etiqa reinforced its role in supporting healthcare accessibility by paying over P600 million to its network of providers. This helped ensure uninterrupted access to medical care across more than 1,500 accredited hospitals and clinics nationwide, allowing members to receive the care they need when they need it most.

Operational improvements further enhanced the customer experience by enabling faster and more efficient service delivery. These efforts strengthened provider relationships, improved responsiveness, and reinforced customer trust in the brand. Customers can conveniently learn more about products and services through www.etiqa.com.ph.

As it continues its transformation journey, Etiqa Philippines remains focused on strengthening customer experience, deepening healthcare partnerships, and delivering sustainable growth anchored on accountability, reliability, and service excellence.

Backed by the strength of the Maybank Group, the company is committed to helping more Filipinos protect what matters most with confidence and peace of mind.

About Etiqa Philippines

Etiqa Philippines is a leading life and general insurance provider committed to making insurance simpler, more accessible, and more responsive to customers’ needs. Backed by the strength of the Maybank Group, Malaysia’s largest financial services group and one of Southeast Asia’s leading banking institutions, Etiqa Philippines provides protection solutions for individuals, families, and businesses. For more information, visit www.etiqa.com.ph. PR