When the Rising Sun arrives in Davao City

Just days after hosting His Majesty Emperor Naruhito's 66th birthday on February 19, 2026, the Japanese government once again hosted a dinner reception, this time organized by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), in collaboration with the Consulate General of Japan in Davao.
The dinner reception was in time for the visit of JMSDF ships, Shiranui and Yamagiri. What makes this more memorable is that the event was held aboard JS Yamagiri.
Led by the Commander of the Training Division 1, Capt. Nose Takashi and Consul General Ono Hirotaka, the event was held at the Port of Davao in Sasa, Davao City, on February 23.
A little background about the venue is that JS Yamagiri is a 3,500-ton vessel with a length of 137 meters by 14.6 meters in width, with a 4.6-meter draft, or the vertical distance between the waterline and the bottom of the hull (keel).
According to its brochure, JS Yamagiri was commissioned in 1989 as the second Asagiri-class destroyer and served as a destroyer for approximately 15 years. In 2004, it was converted into a training ship and served for approximately seven years.
From 2011 to 2024, it again served as an escort ship, serving various missions. In March 2025, it was converted back into a training ship.
The primary mission of a training ship is to provide practical training for officer candidates and cadet petty officers.
The reception dinner was well-attended by several dignitaries, including Davao City councilors, leaders in various industries, Japanese community in Davao, and security forces.
According to the Eastern Mindanao Commander (Eastmincom), the visit reaffirmed Philippines–Japan defense relations, strengthened maritime security cooperation, promoted goodwill, and supported shared regional stability initiatives.
The dinner reception also reinforced defense diplomacy efforts in Eastern Mindanao and enhanced AFP–JMSDF coordination amid evolving maritime security dynamics.
Of course, the event stuck to its main agenda of dinner, with unlimited food and overflowing wine. The sushi corner was never emptied, a testament that guests want to taste genuine Japanese food, or they just love sushi, as I do!