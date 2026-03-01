When the Rising Sun arrives in Davao City



Led by the Commander of the Training Division 1, Capt. Nose Takashi and Consul General Ono Hirotaka, the event was held at the Port of Davao in Sasa, Davao City, on February 23.

A little background about the venue is that JS Yamagiri is a 3,500-ton vessel with a length of 137 meters by 14.6 meters in width, with a 4.6-meter draft, or the vertical distance between the waterline and the bottom of the hull (keel).

According to its brochure, JS Yamagiri was commissioned in 1989 as the second Asagiri-class destroyer and served as a destroyer for approximately 15 years. In 2004, it was converted into a training ship and served for approximately seven years.

From 2011 to 2024, it again served as an escort ship, serving various missions. In March 2025, it was converted back into a training ship.