Where nature comes alive

IN the heart of Indonesia lies an enchanting realm where nature paints its masterpiece – the Bromo Tengger Semeru Mountain – the National Park that covers 800 square kilometers area. This park sprawls a canvas of the majestic mountains, lush forests, captivating dunes, and vibrant wildlife. It is named after the iconic peaks of Mount Bromo and Mount Semeru, as well as the indigenous Tengger people who call the park home, this natural haven promises an expedition into the very soul of Indonesia's breathtaking landscapes.
ATTRACTIONS
Mount Bromo Sunrise and Galactic Symphony
Prepare to be captivated by the breathtaking sunrise over Mount Bromo, a spectacle that transcends the ordinary. Yet, the true enchantment unfolds after nightfall. Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing panorama of the Milky Way, visible from vantage points like Mentigen Hill, Seruni Point Peak, Cinta Hill, King-Kong Hill, and Pananjakan. For avid photographers, this celestial display is a magnetic call to Mount Bromo, promising an extraordinary getaway and indelible memories.
Luhur Poten Temple
Journey into the sacred heart of the Tenggerese Hindu people at the Luhur Poten Temple, nestled at the base of Bromo's volcano. Crafted from the volcanic rocks expelled by the mountain, this temple holds profound spiritual significance. Witness traditional rituals and ceremonies, including the awe-inspiring Yadnya Kasada day, where offerings of fruits, vegetables, money, and even livestock are thrown into the crater. This temple unveils the rich tapestry of Tenggerese traditions dating back to the 13th century.
The Summit Experience
Ascend to the pinnacle of your adventure as you reach the mountain peaks of Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park. Whether by an early off-road vehicle, trekking through breathtaking vistas, or a horse ride, the ascent is nothing short of otherworldly. With various adventure options available, spoil yourself with views that defy description, making the climb an unmatched experience for the daring and the dreamers.
EVENTS
Yadnya Kasada Ceremony (Annual, Tenggerese Calendar
Partake in the enchanting Yadnya Kasada Ceremony, an annual ritual of the Tenggerese at the Luhur Poten Temple. Rooted in a historic tale, this ceremony involves sacrificing money, edibles, and livestock to the volcano to appease the mountain Gods. Witness this mesmerizing event against the backdrop of Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, adding an extra layer of enchantment to its already captivating beauty.
Mount Bromo Jazz (August)
Feel the harmony between music and nature at the Mount Bromo Jazz, an international musical concert set amidst the park's grandeur. With an open amphitheater offering panoramic views, this festival showcases ethnic jazz compositions featuring renowned musicians. Immerse yourself in this soothing concert against the backdrop of Mount Bromo's awe-inspiring landscape.
Pasuruan Bromo Marathon (September)
Gear up for the highly anticipated Pasuruan Bromo Marathon, a festival attracting uphill race contenders worldwide. With tracks crossing cultural sights, tranquil temples, and the unique Tenggerese community, participants experience a breathtaking view combined with an adrenaline-pumping challenge. Conquer the colossal Mount Bromo while indulging your eyes in one of Java's most beautiful mountains.
CULINARY
Embark on a culinary journey in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, savoring the unique and flavorful Tenggerese cuisine.
Aron Rice
Indulge in Nasi Aron, a traditional Tenggerese cuisine that combines sweetness and healthiness, perfect for adventurers gearing up for a journey. Despite its name, this dish doesn't use actual rice but instead features mashed white corn, a rare treat available at select food stands en-route to Mount Bromo.
Pokak Herbal Beverage
Revitalize yourself with the Pokak herbal beverage, an energy syrup made with ginger, cinnamon, clove, screwpine leaves, and caramelized sugar. Known for its aromatic taste, it's believed to boost the immune system and provide a refreshing burst, making it a must-try beverage.
Sawut Kabut
Start your adventure-filled day with Sawut Kabut, a Tenggerese dish made from boiled and grated cassava, served with grated screwpine leaves (pandan), sago pearls, and sometimes topped with blackberry. Offering a sweet and salty flavor, this dish sets the perfect tone for the breathtaking mountain views that await.
ACCOMMODATION
Plan your stay in proximity to Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park with a selection of hotels, resorts, guesthouses, and homestays.
Hotels
Cemara Indah Hotel. Immerse yourself in comfort amidst nature's grandeur.
Lava View Lodge Hotel. Witness stunning views while enjoying a cozy retreat.
Uciek Tengger Hotel. Experience warmth and hospitality in the heart of Tengger.
Bromo Permai 1 Hotel. Enjoy a comfortable stay with easy access to the park.
Java Go Pagupon Bromo. Indulge in luxury surrounded by the park's natural wonders.
Guesthouses and Homestays
Cafe Lava Hostel. Embrace a welcoming atmosphere close to the park.
Homestay Deddy Cemoro Lawang. Immerse yourself in local culture and hospitality.
Note: Check for availability, especially during peak seasons, and confirm with hotel staff before your arrival for a seamless experience.
How to get there
To reach Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park from Davao, you can start by taking a Scoot flight from Davao to Singapore. From Singapore, connect to Juanda International Airport in Surabaya. Upon arrival at Juanda International Airport, a 3-5 hour car journey will take you to the national park. Notably, Juanda International Airport provides convenient access with direct flights from key locations such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Jakarta, and Bali. This well-connected airport ensures accessibility for travelers from various destinations wishing to explore the natural beauty of Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park.
So, fellow traveler, let Bromo cast its spell on you – a symphony of nature, culture, and adventure awaits at the majestic Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in Indonesia. "Experience the Unforgettable Journey – Where Nature Comes Alive." Indonesian Consulate General in Davao