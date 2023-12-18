Where nature comes alive

Start your adventure-filled day with Sawut Kabut, a Tenggerese dish made from boiled and grated cassava, served with grated screwpine leaves (pandan), sago pearls, and sometimes topped with blackberry. Offering a sweet and salty flavor, this dish sets the perfect tone for the breathtaking mountain views that await.



ACCOMMODATION

Plan your stay in proximity to Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park with a selection of hotels, resorts, guesthouses, and homestays.

Hotels

Cemara Indah Hotel. Immerse yourself in comfort amidst nature's grandeur.

Lava View Lodge Hotel. Witness stunning views while enjoying a cozy retreat.

Uciek Tengger Hotel. Experience warmth and hospitality in the heart of Tengger.

Bromo Permai 1 Hotel. Enjoy a comfortable stay with easy access to the park.

Java Go Pagupon Bromo. Indulge in luxury surrounded by the park's natural wonders.

Guesthouses and Homestays

Cafe Lava Hostel. Embrace a welcoming atmosphere close to the park.

Homestay Deddy Cemoro Lawang. Immerse yourself in local culture and hospitality.

Note: Check for availability, especially during peak seasons, and confirm with hotel staff before your arrival for a seamless experience.

How to get there

To reach Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park from Davao, you can start by taking a Scoot flight from Davao to Singapore. From Singapore, connect to Juanda International Airport in Surabaya. Upon arrival at Juanda International Airport, a 3-5 hour car journey will take you to the national park. Notably, Juanda International Airport provides convenient access with direct flights from key locations such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Jakarta, and Bali. This well-connected airport ensures accessibility for travelers from various destinations wishing to explore the natural beauty of Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park.

So, fellow traveler, let Bromo cast its spell on you – a symphony of nature, culture, and adventure awaits at the majestic Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in Indonesia. "Experience the Unforgettable Journey – Where Nature Comes Alive." Indonesian Consulate General in Davao