Women's month 2024: Councilor Atty. Luna S. Acosta champions health, rights, livelihood with Medico-Legal and Livelihood Caravan

IN line with the celebration of Women's Month, the Office of Councilor Atty. Luna S. Acosta held a Medico-Legal and Livelihood Caravan at Barangay Talomo Gym, last March 15, 2024, with the following services:
MEDICAL SERVICES
-Free Medical Consultation
-Blood Pressure
-Vital Signs
-Blood Sugar
LEGAL SERVICES
-Free Legal Consultation and Advice
-Assistance in Name Correction
-Notary of Basic Legal Affidavits
LIVELIHOOD TRAINING
-Dishwashing Liquid Making
-Fabric Conditioner Making
-Detergent Making
The caravan successfully provided a wide range of free services to the local community and residents of Barangay Talomo.
The free medical services are of huge help to ensure access to the basic healthcare needs. In addition, the free legal consultation was helpful in resolving the resident's concerns and issues related to the law.
Moreover, the the livelihood activity conducted provided support and resources to help the people in the community improve their means of earning.
The said event was conducted through the initiatives of Councilor Atty. Luna S. Acosta in partneship with the City Mayor's Office, Office of Cong. Pulong Duterte, Vice Mayor's Office, Office of Councilor January Duterte, Barangay Council of Talomo, Ecoland Medical and Wellness Center (EcoMed), AMYA Polytechnic College, Jurisprudencia: The RMC Law Journal, Krishael's Events and Concepts, KIWANIS International, Talomo National High School Batch 2000 and McDonald's Philippines.
For more information and updates regarding activities and events conducted by the Office of Councilor Atty. Luna S. Acosta, please follow Team Acosta facebook page through this link: https://www.facebook.com/teamacosta1/ PR