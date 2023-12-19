Woodsville Crest: your home from one south to the next.

Davao City’s scenic and tranquil charm has continuously captivated tourists despite being located at the pulsating area of businesses and commerce. Its serene environment and rich culture contributes to the laidback lifestyle locals have been enjoying— an important aspect residents cherish and might be what helps them decide when looking for a home to invest in.

Many properties outside Davao offer the same laidback community but one development that stands out is Woodsville Crest by RLC Residences. Located in Parañaque City, Metro Manila, this nature-inspired home somehow parallels the tranquil and relaxed lifestyle Davao residents are known to appreciate— thanks to its strategic location and unique features.

Strategic location

Accessibility to essential destinations is one of the reasons that contribute to a laidback lifestyle. Imagine, not rushing or stressing about getting to where you need to be. Hence, choosing a home with an address that connects you to essential establishments. Thankfully, Woodsville Crest has it!



This pre-selling development is within Brgy. Merville in Parañaque City—a locality that is only less than six kilometers away from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Davaoeños can easily reach the property right after they arrive at the airport or vice versa.