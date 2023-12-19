Woodsville Crest: your home from one south to the next.

Davao City’s scenic and tranquil charm has continuously captivated tourists despite being located at the pulsating area of businesses and commerce. Its serene environment and rich culture contributes to the laidback lifestyle locals have been enjoying— an important aspect residents cherish and might be what helps them decide when looking for a home to invest in.
Many properties outside Davao offer the same laidback community but one development that stands out is Woodsville Crest by RLC Residences. Located in Parañaque City, Metro Manila, this nature-inspired home somehow parallels the tranquil and relaxed lifestyle Davao residents are known to appreciate— thanks to its strategic location and unique features.
Accessibility to essential destinations is one of the reasons that contribute to a laidback lifestyle. Imagine, not rushing or stressing about getting to where you need to be. Hence, choosing a home with an address that connects you to essential establishments. Thankfully, Woodsville Crest has it!
This pre-selling development is within Brgy. Merville in Parañaque City—a locality that is only less than six kilometers away from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Davaoeños can easily reach the property right after they arrive at the airport or vice versa.
Woodsville Crest also provides convenience to the nearby Robinsons Supermarket, located just within the Woodsville Complex. It offers easy access to key business districts in Metro Manila, such as Makati, Bonifacio Global City, and Alabang, as well as to rest and relaxation destinations like Tagaytay City and Batangas. This accessibility is made possible by the development's proximity to main roads such as West Service Road and Edison Avenue, as well as major highways like the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and Metro Manila Skyway.
Woodsville Crest homeowners can enjoy the relaxing ambiance in their own little paradise, as the development features nature-inspired amenities that allow friends and families to create joyful encounters.
The property is home to outdoor pools where residents can take a dip during weekends or after a hectic work schedule. Calm and relaxing landscaped areas also surround the development, while designated wellness and jog trails are made available for those who pursue an active lifestyle. Additionally, Woodsville Crest has its own picnic groves, grill station, and pet park among other facilities exclusively available to its future homeowners.
Whether in Manila or in Davao, future residents can easily manage their home investment in Woodsville Crest—thanks to RLC Residences’ very own myRLC Home Super App. Downloadable via or , the app enables homebuyers to easily monitor their condo account with just their phones. Among the services available are bills payment, viewing of statements of account, buyer and homeowner request support, and more.
Aside from this, Woodsville Crest also prides itself on its smart home-ready units. All studio, one and two-bedroom units with balcony options are equipped with Smart Lock, Smart Lights, and Audio-Visual Intercom for added security and convenience, while the whole development is designed with fiber optic technology for faster internet connection. These condo options also come with upgrades for a smart way of living, including a clothesline in the balcony or the toilet and bath area of the unit—eliminating the usual dilemma of having the hard time finding a place to dry clothes.
With all these features, Woodsville Crest is truly a great choice for Davaoeños looking for a relaxing home in Metro Manila. With the launch of the new building, these options can be availed at their best price as RLC Residences offers a 5 percent launch discount to all Olive Building units and an additional 0.5 percent discount for repeat RLC Residences buyers. Also, a limited-time offer of P25,000.00 reservation fee for studio units is up for grabs subject to important terms and conditions.
(SPONSORED CONTENT)