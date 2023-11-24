Work, play with OPPO Reno10 5G’s reliable battery

AS A self-proclaimed digital nomad, having a mobile phone that can withstand the brunt of heavy work online is a must-have.
And this has always been my struggle - choosing which phone to use that can meet the demands brought by my line of work as a multimedia reporter.
My daily work entails taking a lot of pictures, recording audio, documenting, writing articles, and editing videos. These activities can take too much power from a smartphone’s battery. I find frequent charging (charging every after 10-15 hours) as an inconvenience especially during field work.
But that is a thing in the past now as I’m already using the new OPPO Reno10 5G. This phone is indeed a game-changer for all the workers who seek to have a mobile phone that can last for extra-long hours.
With a battery backed with 5000 mAh and a health engine that goes beyond industry standard. This makes this phone a standout among the rest. It really is more durable that allows you to enjoy surfing through social media, even those with video-heavy sites, without worrying about your phone’s battery life.
Also, its fast-charging capacity is a plus. With its 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge, it will forever change your charging experience. In just 10 minutes, your phone’s flat battery life will be at 10 percent.
I can really attest to the phone’s battery power as I experienced it myself. I’ve been using it for months now, and so far it didn’t disappoint. It’s a phone that meets all modern workers’ standards for phone batteries.
Apart from its long and reliable battery life, this OPPO phone also offers a 32 MP telephoto portrait camera, 256 GB ROM, 8GB RAM, and up to 8GB extended RAM. It also comes in two colors, ice blue and silvery gray which are perfect for that techy-minimalist style that we, Gen Z, enjoy.
The long battery life and fast charging capabilities of the new OPPO Reno10 5G makes it possible for me to enjoy and work at the same time in my mobile phone. The need to purchase another phone is no longer a choice because this phone is more than enough.
The OPPO Reno10 5G is perfect for a young professional like me as it’s offered at a more friendly price (P23,999) considering its specs. There are also other options under the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G. Depending on your budget, you can choose from these other powerful Portrait Experts in the series like the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G for P29,999, and the flagship-grade OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G at P39,999. The series has undeniably allowed users to elevate their photography experience with these cutting-edge smartphones and discover a world of possibilities.
Enjoy the Present with OPPO Philippines
Spread holiday cheer and enjoy exclusive promos when you purchase OPPO smartphones this Christmas. Make the most out of special discounts and freebies, exclusive benefits and gifts, and exciting festivities until January 7, 2024 for a merrier, more meaningful celebration.
For more about OPPO’s Reno10 Series 5G, visit or the official Facebook page, .