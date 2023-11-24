Work, play with OPPO Reno10 5G’s reliable battery

AS A self-proclaimed digital nomad, having a mobile phone that can withstand the brunt of heavy work online is a must-have.

And this has always been my struggle - choosing which phone to use that can meet the demands brought by my line of work as a multimedia reporter.

My daily work entails taking a lot of pictures, recording audio, documenting, writing articles, and editing videos. These activities can take too much power from a smartphone’s battery. I find frequent charging (charging every after 10-15 hours) as an inconvenience especially during field work.

But that is a thing in the past now as I’m already using the new OPPO Reno10 5G. This phone is indeed a game-changer for all the workers who seek to have a mobile phone that can last for extra-long hours.

With a battery backed with 5000 mAh and a health engine that goes beyond industry standard. This makes this phone a standout among the rest. It really is more durable that allows you to enjoy surfing through social media, even those with video-heavy sites, without worrying about your phone’s battery life.

