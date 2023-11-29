Workplace trends in 2024

Amidst this backdrop of constant evolution, LinkedIn’s community has just hit one billion members globally, a testament to the platform’s important role in the lives of professionals – helping them unlock economic opportunities through jobs, knowledge, and connections.

In light of this milestone, LinkedIn has distilled some transformative workforce trends – underpinned by generative AI–that will shape the future world of work for the next billion members:

1. Generative AI is at the forefront of the workforce transformation

● A 70% global increase in conversations about AI on LinkedIn occurred between December 2022 and September 2023.

● In Southeast Asia (SEA) markets, including the Philippines, job posts mentioning AI or Generative AI have doubled (2.4x) from 2021 to 2023. In addition, these job posts have seen their applications grow by 1.7x in SEA over the last two years, compared with the growth of job posts that don’t mention them.

● LinkedIn’s recent research, which looked into professionals’ sentiments and attitudes towards AI, revealed that over three-quarters of professionals in the Philippines (76%) believe there will be a “significant” change in their jobs next year due to AI, with most over 8 in 10 (84%) say they will not shy away from conversations about the impact of AI on their jobs and expressing confidence in initiating such discussions with their bosses.

● The same LinkedIn research found that more than half (55%) of the local workforce already use generative AI.

LinkedIn members are optimistic that AI will usher in more career opportunities and enable them to focus on more important work. Ralph Regalado, Founder and CEO of Senti AI, shares that the increasing accessibility of AI tools makes it easier and faster for them to work on specific tasks. “Being in the AI industry, the future is bright for us. Whatever AI tool one uses, it will lead to better productivity. For example, conversational AI greatly improves customer service, while document AI helps process files. For Senti, generative AI shortens the time it takes to deliver solutions for our customers.”

2. Upskilling is critical, and soft skills will be key in this future world of work shaped by AI

● LinkedIn’s data shows that the skills required to perform successfully in any job have changed by an average of 25% globally since 2015. This pace is more pronounced in the Philippines, with the rate of change at 31%

● The advancement of AI technology is set to accelerate these shifts further, with skill changes reaching at least 65% globally by 2030.

● As AI automates tasks, the importance of soft skills is rising. LinkedIn data shows that professionals in the Philippines think skills like problem-solving (77%), creativity (77%), and communication (76%) will become more critical as AI tools become more widely used at work.

Recognizing how the world of work is changing, Landers is investing in training and developing its talent to equip them with the necessary skills. “The skills required for retail jobs, for example, are changing as the industry evolves. Retail workers must be able to use new technologies, such as e-commerce platforms and data analytics software. They will also need strong soft skills such as communication problem-solving, and teamwork,” Reynald Lapan, Chief Human Resources Officer of Landers, said.

3. AI can facilitate a more diverse and inclusive workforce in the future

● Over the past ten years (2014 to 2023), the share of new companies with headquarters located in APAC has grown by 22%. This significant growth in company presence within the APAC region indicates a broader trend of organizations expanding their global footprint – and AI has the potential to break down barriers in communication between cultures, geographies, and industries.

● The LinkedIn study shows that Filipino professionals believe AI will contribute to more equitable career opportunities for the local workforce. Over half (55%) say that AI will create more job opportunities outside metro cities because more can actively upskill in AI and leverage AI resources to work remotely.

● One in 2 say that AI-related skills will allow them to be on a more level playing field with other professionals despite their educational qualifications.

4. Building a great workplace culture and investing in AI is critical to attracting and retaining the future of our workforce – Gen Zs

● With an inclination for networking, career growth, and continuous learning, companies embracing AI technology will thrive in retaining young talent.

● However, Gen Zs are most likely to face job disruption from AI, primarily because many of the tasks automated by AI technologies are typically handled by professionals in the early stages of their careers.

● By learning AI skills, Gen Zs can seize the growing opportunities, with employers playing a crucial role in supporting their development.