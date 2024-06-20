WTE Southern Mindanao sets new heights in travel

Marking its 8th year, the World Travel Expo (WTE) sets a new era of travel and reaches new heights in 2024, as WTE Southern Mindanao successfully hosted its three-day event from May 17-19, 2024, at Ayala Malls Abreeza - Activity Center.
WTE Southern Mindanao 2024 is part of the regional series of WTE, recognized as one of the largest travel expos in the Philippines and organized by AD Asia Events Group OPC.
During the three-day event, travel enthusiasts took advantage of affordable travel packages and discounted accommodations offered by WTE's partner hotels, resorts, and other exhibitors.
"WTE will continue to offer new deals and packages for our growing market nationwide. WTE intends to expand its vision and mission, discover more opportunities and as we gain more impact and linkage to everyone in their next travel destination," Managing Director of AD Asia Events Group OPC, Mildred 'Miles' Caballero expressed during the opening of WTE Southern Mindanao.
The expo featured a lineup of 17 exhibitors including prominent names like BPI, Club Wyndham Asia, Discovery Samal, Dusit Thani Hotel Davao, HGC/Camp Holiday Resort, Borderline Travel & Tours, Discovery Tour, Inc., Eastern Pacific Travel & Tours, MBCC Travel & Tours Services, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, Davao Hotel Resort Sales and Marketing Association (HRSMA), Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), Big Sky Nation Inc., Converge FiberX, PLDT Home, Hiro, and Berjaya Makati Hotel.
Looking forward, Caballero announced that the next stops for WTE will be held in Central Visayas on August 23-25, 2024, at Ayala Center Cebu, followed by One Ayala Mall Makati on October 18-20, 2024. DSCA