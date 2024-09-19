WWF-PH’s ‘Takpul’ launched at CdO's Higalaay Festival

They were each assigned a type of waste to collect: either plastics such as PET bottles or residual waste.

“Ginawa natin sa Higalaay Festival ‘yung Takpul para sa awareness ng mga tao,” says August Paul Bacarrisas, staff member of the city's Local Environment and Natural Resources Office who led the organization of the Takpul.

“If may mga opportunities na maka-help sa environment, talagang kina-cater namin at ini-implement namin and then ire-replicate namin down to the barangay level para talaga ‘yung awareness ng mga tao sa importansya ng solid waste management especially sa avoidance and production of waste," Bacarrisas added.

(We incorporated the Takpul into our Higalaay Festival to raise awareness. We cater, implement and replicate down to the barangay level opportunities to help the environment to raise awareness on the importance of solid waste management especially on avoidance and production of waste.)