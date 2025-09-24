Young voices lead the call for conservation with Alsons Power, Philippine Eagle Foundation

A teenager’s heartfelt call to action set the tone for a recent Conservation Education and Public Awareness (CEPA) session organized by Alsons Power Group in partnership with the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF).

“Our micro-efforts will have macro-effects,” said Grade 11 student Rain Lawrenz Rudis of JBT Caing Senior Memorial Integrated School, as he urged fellow students to protect Mt. Busa, a key biodiversity area and home to the critically endangered Philippine Eagle.

The CEPA program gathered more than 300 students, teachers, and parents from two schools to raise awareness about the ecological value of Mt. Busa. The initiative reflects Alsons Power’s commitment to balance energy development with environmental protection.

Alsons Power and PEF’s partnership has already led to significant conservation milestones. In 2022, a rescued Philippine Eagle named “Sarangani” was successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild—a testament to what collective action can achieve.

“For me, ‘We Power with Care’ means that the energy we use to light our homes and schools must also come with the care to protect our forests, rivers, and eagles. It means powering our future without forgetting our responsibility to nature,” Rain shared, capturing the essence of the program.

By empowering students to take the lead, Alsons Power and PEF are shaping a new generation of conservation champions dedicated to safeguarding both the environment and the future. PR