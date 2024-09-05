Young Writer's Conference held in Davao City Library

On August 24, 2024, the Book Writers Club (BWC) successfully organized the Young Writers Conference (YWC) at the newly opened Davao City Library, a modern hub in the heart of the durian capital of the Philippines. Under the tagline "Stories for Children, by the Children," the BWC aimed to bring young minds together in a creative space where they could enjoy each other’s company while learning writing techniques from renowned authors and peers alike.
Book Writer’s Club is a writing club for children headed by Ms. Rhoda Osalvo.
Themed "Imagine," YWC Davao 2024 gathered aspiring writers and BWC-published authors aged seven to 18 years old for a day filled with enriching activities, including talks, workshops, and book launches.
Thirty enthusiastic young participants had the opportunity to learn from a distinguished panel of Filipino authors, including Jade Mark Capiñanes of DWG, MJ Tumamac of Aklat Alamid, children's book writer Debbie Rodolfo, artist-writer Teacher Maita Rue, and the renowned artist Kublai Millan. The guest speakers not only delivered insightful talks but also facilitated writing and open mic sessions, allowing the young writers to craft and share their stories.
Adding a touch of artistry to the event, members of The Writers Club performed poetry readings and played the violin during the breaks, enhancing the creative atmosphere.
The final workshop of the afternoon was led by Teacher Maita, who captivated the audience with a discussion on using Philippine mythology as a source of inspiration. She introduced the children to various mythological deities and creatures and then guided them through a quick exercise: selecting a classic fairy tale and swapping out a character or element with one from Philippine mythology.
Of the 30 participants, 11 submitted their creative reimagined stories, which will soon be showcased on Teacher Maita’s website.
The event was widely regarded as a success. Teacher Maita, familiar with some of the parents, took the opportunity to give them a tour of the city, introducing them to the local cuisine.
The Young Writers Conference was a much-talked-about event, with participants and parents alike expressing excitement for a potential return to Davao next year. There is already buzz about expanding the conference to include a larger audience and perhaps introducing inter-school story competitions.