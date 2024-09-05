Young Writer's Conference held in Davao City Library

Thirty enthusiastic young participants had the opportunity to learn from a distinguished panel of Filipino authors, including Jade Mark Capiñanes of DWG, MJ Tumamac of Aklat Alamid, children's book writer Debbie Rodolfo, artist-writer Teacher Maita Rue, and the renowned artist Kublai Millan. The guest speakers not only delivered insightful talks but also facilitated writing and open mic sessions, allowing the young writers to craft and share their stories.

Adding a touch of artistry to the event, members of The Writers Club performed poetry readings and played the violin during the breaks, enhancing the creative atmosphere.