Zero Waste Cities Network launches Philippine Chapter

In a groundbreaking move, the Zero Waste Cities Network (ZWCN) has formally launched its Philippine chapter, uniting local government officials and zero waste advocates in a collaborative effort to advance sustainable waste management nationwide. Supported by GAIA Asia Pacific, Mother Earth Foundation, Urban Movement Innovation (UMI), and the Global Methane Hub (GMH), this initiative aims to embed Zero Waste principles across communities, fostering environmental awareness and equitable progress.

The ZWCN-Ph, comprising government officials from Zero Waste Cities sites across the Philippines, including San Fernando in Pampanga, the cities of Malabon and San Juan in Metro Manila, Brgy. Tanza in Navotas City, and Pilar in Bataan, along with Roxas City in Capiz, Siquijor Province and Brgy. Apo Island in Dauin, and Negros Oriental, is part of a global campaign to mainstream Zero Waste practices as the optimal solution to waste management problems such as the plastic crisis, debunking the misconstrued idea that trash incineration helps eliminate waste.

"The Philippine Zero Waste Cities Network aims to foster a supportive community, share stories, and advocate for sustainable solutions. With emphasis on good governance, we can ensure that the rights of our communities are protected and that our environment is preserved for future generations,” said Hon. Mei-Ling Quezon, Vice Governor of Siquijor and elected chair of ZWCN-Ph.

The launch of the Philippine network comes at a critical juncture as the country generates at least 61,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, with only a fraction of it being properly disposed of. In response to this, waste-to-energy (WtE) solutions are being proposed, despite the standing incineration ban in the country and the health risks and social and economic costs associated with these problematic technologies.

Success stories from the very communities of these leaders show that strict implementation of the country’s Ecological Solid Waste Management law and the banning of single-use plastic can drastically reduce the country’s waste problems. Places like the islands of Siquijor and Apo, and the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, among others, demonstrate the transformative power of Zero Waste strategies. Siquijor, the Philippines' first Zero Waste province, has implemented innovative measures such as banning small plastic bottles and creating a glass bottle-refill system, serving as a model for other regions. Meanwhile, San Fernando has achieved a 90% diversion rate, saving valuable resources from landfills.

Building on these successes, the newly formalized ZWCN-Ph has adopted Environmental Justice principles as guiding values to reflect the network's commitment to sustainable practices and upholding people's rights. Zero Waste principles prioritize efficient waste management, ensuring resources are reintegrated into productive cycles rather than squandered through landfilling or incineration, offering long-term environmental and economic benefits.

At their inaugural Board meeting, the network made pivotal decisions, including urging the Philippines Climate Change Commission (CCC) to integrate Zero Waste into the National Climate Action Plan (NCAP) and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), support for the Magna Carta for Waste Workers, the institutionalization of the environment and natural resources offices (ENROs) in every local government, and calling for collaboration to develop training programs for local governments to integrate zero waste strategies into their local Climate Action Plans (CAP).