FEIHE introduces Halal-certified fresh milk formula

ZAMBOANGA CITY — For many Filipinos, halal goes beyond religious observance. It reflects values of care, responsibility, and trust -- principles that increasingly guide everyday food choices. In culturally diverse cities like Zamboanga, halal-certified products are valued not only by Muslim families, but also by non-Muslim consumers who regard the certification with quality, safety, and transparency.

In light of the growing appeal for halal standards, AceKid Activegro and Optigrow, a children’s nutrition brand under the FEIHE Group, has introduced its Halal-certified AceKid Activegro and Optigrow milk formulas in Zamboanga for children three years and above. The launch expands access to children’s nutrition products that meet strict halal requirements while delivering fresh milk-based nutrition.

"FEIHE's mission is to ensure that every child can enjoy fresh, natural, and safe nutrition," said Leo Wang, General Manager, FEIHE Philippines Company. "With our Halal-certified AceKid Activegro and Optigrow, we want to give families in Zamboanga a choice they can trust, with products that respect their lifestyle and beliefs while providing high-quality nutrition children need to help support growth, helping make feeding experience worry-free."



Halal: Standard of Quality and Assurance

Halal certification follows rigorous standards that apply across the entire production process: from ingredient sourcing and manufacturing to handling and distribution. Products must be free from harmful ingredients, produced in clean and controlled environments, and supported by full traceability.

Because of these standards, halal certification has increasingly resonated beyond faith-based communities, particularly among parents seeking clean-label and responsibly produced food for their children. AceKid Activegro and Optigrow have received halal certification recognized in the Philippines, ensuring compliance with these requirements from source to finished product.



Freshness and Preserved Natural Nutrients at the Core of AceKid Activegro and Optigrow

FEIHE's commitment to halal compliance is rooted in freshness, beginning with its Fresh Milk Formula made from carefully selected raw milk sourced from the “Golden Milk Source” region at 47° North latitude. Representing only about 0.1 percent of the world’s black soil, the region offers ideal natural conditions for high-quality milk production, including a clean environment near the protected Zhalong Wetland with a mineral-rich black soil. FEIHE operates 11 self-owned pastures and 13 intelligent factories in the area, where dairy cows are raised on scientifically formulated feed, producing milk with quality indicators that exceed EU standards, supporting halal requirements for purity at the source.

To preserve freshness, AceKid Activegro and Optigrow uses FEIHE’s proprietary one step freshness process, guided by a “two-hour milk processing” that brings milk from cow to can with minimal human handling. Fresh milk is rapidly cooled after milking and transported through a sealed cold-chain system to the factory, where it is powdered in a single step without repeated heat treatment. This process helps retain the milk’s natural nutrients and flavor while maintaining strict hygiene, continuous monitoring, and international halal cleanliness standards throughout production.

AceKid Activegro and Optigrow contain no added sucrose, maltodextrin or high fructose corn syrup and are produced under clean, controlled conditions that meet halal certification requirements. All ingredients are fully traceable and halal-compliant, giving families added confidence in the product’s safety, and quality.

With their availability in Zamboanga, AceKid Activegro and Optigrow provide families with nutrition options that align with both lifestyle values and everyday nutritional needs.

AceKid Activegro and Optigrow are available in selected retail stores across Visayas and Mindanao, and online via TikTok Shop, Lazada and Shopee.

AceKid Activegro and Optigrow are intended for children aged 3 years and above.



To be consumed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

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