Female, 18, rescued for suicide attempt

In a phone interview with Ecoland Police Station Commander, Police Major Noel Villahermosa, the official divulged that the victim has a problem with her family but she did not disclose it to the authorities.

“Naa daw problema ang maong biktima. Sumala pa niya, naa daw syay problema sa iyahang pamilya. Grabe iyahang hilak diha sa may tulay ug kalit dayon kini gi-adtuan sa iyahang uyab pud ug gi-rescue sa atoang kapulisan (The victim allegedly have a problem. According to her, she has a problem with her family. She was crying on the bridge and she was immediately rescued by her boyfriend and by our police authorities),” he said.

“Niingon pud ang biktima nga walay pakialam ang iyahang amahan sa iyahang pag-eskwela (The victim also said that her father does not care about her education),” the official added.

In recent data from the Philippine Mental Health Association-Davao Chapter (PMHA-Davao), Davao City logged 26 deaths by suicide from January to April this year.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the entire region recorded 53 cases of suicide with 13 years old being the youngest and 71 being the oldest.

PMHA-Davao Chapter Executive Manager Teolifo S. Limikid disclosed that the common causes of suicide are underlying mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, among others. He also pointed out that the lack of social support, poor economic status, peer pressure, and bullying are also other causes of suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please consider reaching out to the nearest suicide hotline for support. You may use the following numbers: 1553 for Luzon-wide (toll-free), 09663514518/09178998727 for Globe or TM subscribers, and 09086392672 for Smart, Sun, or TNT subscribers. DEF

