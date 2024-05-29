File complaint with HSAC, condo owners advised

AT THE Aprobado sa Konseho meeting on Thursday, Councilor Bai Hundra Cassandra "Sweet" Advincula advised Verdon Parc residents to lodge complaints with the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC) while awaiting the Office of the Building Official's (Ocbo's) inspection results.

“We have also advised them to institute the appropriate action to the proper party,” she said.

She said that HSAC holds exclusive jurisdiction over such cases and could address the unit owners' demands effectively.

As chair of the high-end housing committee, Advincula underscored the potential for HSAC to address unit owners' demands. She clarified the process, explaining that Ocbo would evaluate both DMCI's and residents' reports independently.

Once Ocbo's assessment is complete, necessary actions will follow.

Advincula mentioned conducting a dialogue, in coordination with Ocbo, with the affected residents of Verdon Parc and DMCI regarding their unit structures. She noted that the residents are awaiting Ocbo's inspection results.

Additionally, Advincula informed that her committee has held one hearing and urged developers to consider the welfare of unit owners. Depending on Ocbo's findings, another hearing may be scheduled.

Regarding the lifting of the yellow tag on Belvedere, one of Verdon Parc's buildings, Advincula stated that while there are discussions, no approval has been granted yet. She mentioned being informed about DMCI's repairs on the building but reiterated Ocbo's stance on conducting inspections regardless of repairs, ensuring compliance with standards.

Highlighting the importance of compliance with national laws and local ordinances, Advincula referenced Presidential Decree No. 957.

She urged developers to adhere to regulations, emphasizing the impact on future applications based on their track record.

While developers cannot be blacklisted by the council, their sincerity in addressing issues influences approval.

The concerns stem from Verdon Parc residents' dissatisfaction with DMCI's management during the yellow-tagging of the Belvedere tower post-earthquake. Allegations of retrofitting without permits further exacerbated tensions.

To recall, the affected unit owners of Verdon Parc raised concern over the non-action of the DMCI management when they were forced to evacuate the Belvedere tower when it was yellow tagged when the November 17, 2023, and December 2, 2023 earthquake happened. They also revealed that the management has retrofitted the building without permits. RGP