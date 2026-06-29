Filing of COC for 2026 BSKE scheduled from Sept 28-Oct 5

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced the official calendar for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), setting the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) from September 28 to October 5, the campaign period from October 22 to October 31, and Election Day on November 2, 2026.

The schedule is outlined in Comelec Resolution Nos. 11177 and 11191, issued pursuant to Republic Act No. 12123, which reset the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to November 2, while extending the term of incumbent barangay and SK officials.

Candidates seeking barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan posts will have eight days to file their COCs before the official campaign period begins on October 22. Campaigning will end on October 31, followed by a mandatory campaign silence on November 1, a day before voters head to the polls.

According to the Comelec-Davao, more than three million registered voters were listed across the Davao Region for the May 2025 midterm elections, making it one of the country's largest voting regions. The figure reflected the success of the commission's intensified voter registration campaign, which included satellite registration activities in schools, shopping malls, barangay halls, government offices and geographically isolated communities to make registration more accessible.

Davao City continued to account for the largest share of the region's electorate. Official election data showed that the city had 1,006,592 registered voters during the 2025 National and Local Elections. Of the total, 777,237 voters cast their ballots, translating to a voter turnout of approximately 77.2 percent, according to data from the Comelec Media Server.

Throughout the 2024 voter registration period, Comelec-Davao conducted multiple satellite registration activities across the city's three congressional districts, bringing voter registration services closer to residents. Election officials also encouraged first-time voters, members of the youth sector, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples, and those seeking to transfer or reactivate their registration to take advantage of the off-site registration drives.

The regional office likewise reported strong public participation during the registration period, contributing to the country's record-breaking voter population.

Nationwide, Comelec finalized 68,618,667 registered voters for the 2025 National and Local Elections—the highest number ever recorded for a Philippine midterm election. The commission expects voter registration for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections to continue increasing as registration remains open until May 18, 2026.

Aside from regular registration at municipal and city election offices, Comelec has authorized satellite voter registration in schools, barangays, malls and other public venues to encourage more Filipinos, particularly young and first-time voters, to participate in the grassroots elections.

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are considered the country's largest grassroots democratic exercise, as voters elect barangay captains, seven members of the Sangguniang Barangay, SK chairpersons, and seven SK councilors in more than 42,000 barangays nationwide.

Election officials are urging qualified but unregistered Filipinos to complete their registration before the May 18 deadline and reminding registered voters to verify their records to avoid election day issues.

Comelec said the synchronized elections will play a crucial role in selecting community leaders responsible for implementing local governance programs, peace and order initiatives, disaster preparedness, youth development, and grassroots public services in every barangay across the country. DEF