Filinvest Group, Gokongwei Group, Changi Airport express interest in DIA

THREE major conglomerates have officially filed proposals to modernize, operate, and maintain the Francisco Bangoy International Airport (Davao International Airport) through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), marking a significant step forward for Mindanao’s major international gateway as the government pushes for large-scale infrastructure upgrades to meet global standards.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed on Friday, August 22, 2025, during the launch of the Love Bus pilot program in Davao City, that the Filinvest Group has recently submitted an unsolicited proposal for the project, joining the Gokongwei Group and Singapore’s Changi Airport Group, both of which have partnered with foreign investors to strengthen their bids.

“Ang magandang balita meron ng nag-submit ng Private-Public Partnership led by Filinvest Group. Nag-submit na sila ng unsolicited proposal to develop, operate, and maintain the Davao airport. I think it’s about time, kasi, among our major international gateways, Davao airport na lang ang hindi pa pinapatakbo ng private sector like NAIA, Clark, and Mactan,” Dizon said.

(The good news is that a Public–Private Partnership proposal has already been submitted, led by the Filinvest Group. They have submitted an unsolicited proposal to develop, operate, and maintain the Davao airport. I think it’s about time, because among our major international gateways, Davao airport is the only one that is not yet being operated by the private sector, unlike NAIA, Clark, and Mactan.)

He expressed confidence that the proposals would be approved this year, stressing that the airport’s privatization is overdue and crucial to positioning Davao as a premier international gateway.

The modernization plan comes as expansion works are already underway, with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) investing P650 million in enlarging the airport’s Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) from 17,500 square meters to 25,910 square meters. The project, expected to be completed in December 2026, will increase terminal seating capacity from 1,500 to 2,200 passengers and create additional space for concessionaires, generating an estimated 4,000 jobs.

The PPP proposals, now under evaluation by the Davao International Airport Authority (DIAA) and the PPP Center, outline a P12.9-billion Rehabilitate-Operate-Transfer model, which will be implemented in two phases.

Phase 1 will prioritize terminal expansion, cargo facility upgrades, apron and parking lot expansion, the construction of a fire station, and a parallel taxiway, while Phase 2 will involve further expansion and enhancements to ground support facilities.

Davao International Airport, which spans a two-level terminal building of approximately 65,000 square meters, serves as the primary gateway to Mindanao and was the third busiest airport in the Philippines in 2022.

Despite its strategic importance, DIA remains the only major international gateway in the country not yet managed by a private operator, a fact that has long delayed modernization efforts first introduced in 2016 and briefly pursued by Udenna Corporation in 2018, before stalling. The DOTr is now banking on the new PPP Code, which mandates strict evaluation timelines, a competitive bidding process, and a Swiss challenge to ensure transparency and efficiency.

If approved this year, the new PPP agreement is expected to usher in a transformative era for the airport and the region, with upgraded facilities designed to attract foreign investments, enhance passenger experience, and strengthen Mindanao’s connectivity to global markets.