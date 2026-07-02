Filinvest Land confirms Mindanao homes safe after earthquake

FILINVEST Land completed rigorous structural assessments across its entire residential portfolio in the Mindanao, confirming that all developments stand completely safe, intact, and structurally sound following the recent earthquake that affected parts of region.

Through a comprehensive technical inspection conducted by FLI’s Management and Engineering teams alongside third-party structural consultants, the assessments concluded that all FLI structures fully adhered to national structural safety standards, providing residents with the reassurance that their homes remain safe amidst natural challenges.

"The safety, security, and peace of mind of our buyers, homeowners and tenants remain our absolute priorities," said Tristan Las Marias, Filinvest Land President and CEO. "While our residential buildings have been officially cleared by independent experts, our dedicated on-ground teams continue to monitor the situation closely. We believe that a stable nation begins with safe homes."

With its communities secured, the property developer immediately turned its focus toward the broader region, mobilizing its community care program to extend vital relief to affected families in General Santos City as part of its ongoing commitment to nation-building.

Driven by the spirit of #PusongFilinvest, Filinvest Land joined hands with community volunteer teams in Gen San to distribute essential relief goods to hard–hit areas. For FLI, this mission focused on standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our communities to ensure they felt supported as they begin to recover and rebuild.

These initiatives underscore FLI's long-term commitment to developing disaster-ready, resilient master-planned environments in Mindanao. By anchoring its regional presence in safety and social responsibility, FLI continues to actively support the uninterrupted growth, progress, and economic stability of the entire region. PR