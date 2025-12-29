Filinvest’s FDC Misamis downloads over ₱24 million to province, communities of MisOr under ER 1-94

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Filinvest Group’s FDC Misamis Power Corporation (FDC Misamis) has announced the release of over ₱24 million under the Department of Energy’s ER 1-94 Program to Barangays Tambobong and Balacanas in the Municipality of Villanueva and to the Provincial Government of Misamis Oriental.

The funds are earmarked for crucial initiatives in electrification, livelihood development, environmental management, and local government support, to enhance community programs and services. “Ensuring the timely release of ER 1-94 funds is part of our responsibility as a power generation company and as a partner of our host communities,” said Juan Eugenio Roxas, President and CEO of FDC Misamis.

This recent download follows FDC Misamis’ consistent track record of compliance with ER 1-94, which underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to its host communities. The Provincial Government of Misamis Oriental received over half of the total funds, while the remaining funds were allocated to the Barangays of Balacanas and Tambobong.

Under ER 1-94, power generation companies like FDC Misamis are required to allocate a portion of their revenues to host communities. The communities’ share is divided into three categories: the Electrification Fund (EF), the Development and Livelihood Fund (DLF), and the Reforestation, Watershed Management, Health, and Environment Enhancement Fund (RWMHEEF).

Before any funds can be utilized, each host community must submit an annual work and financial plan to the Department of Energy to ensure that the proposed projects align with the intended categories. After disbursement, the communities are required to provide a liquidation report to the Commission on Audit.

The release of ER 1-94 funds is separate from FDC Misamis’ other social development initiatives. “Beyond compliance, FDC Misamis continues to work closely with its host communities to ensure that the benefits of reliable power generation translate into meaningful and sustainable local development,” Roxas added.

FDC Misamis operates a 405-megawatt baseload power plant in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental, which has played a key role in stabilizing the Mindanao grid since its commercial operations began in 2016. The company is dedicated to providing reliable, affordable electricity while advancing community development in the region. PR