Filinvest’s FDC Misamis earns EMB recognition for environmental excellence

THE Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Region 10 recognized Filinvest Group’s FDC Misamis Power Corporation (FDC Misamis) for its full compliance with environmental regulations.

The company was honored for meeting stringent environmental standards and maintaining strong stewardship practices that support both community well-being and regional energy stability.

FDC Misamis was among the only four industries named most compliant, with no notices of violation, across all anti-pollution fields, specifically toxic substances, clean air, solid waste management, and clean water.

EMB R10 presented the accolade during the Mindanao Conference of Pollution Control Officers on February 23, 2026, at Limketkai Luxe Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City.

FDC Misamis operates a 405-megawatt baseload power plant in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental, which has played a key role in stabilizing the Mindanao grid since its commercial operations began in 2016. PR