Davao

Filinvest’s FDC Misamis earns EMB recognition for environmental excellence

Atty. Noel Tomonglay (fourth from left), head of FDC Misamis’ Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental Department, received the award, along with Pollution Control Officers Ms. Kristine Tiziana D. Janolino (fifth from left) and Ms. Brenda M. Quinol (sixth from left).
Atty. Noel Tomonglay (fourth from left), head of FDC Misamis’ Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental Department, received the award, along with Pollution Control Officers Ms. Kristine Tiziana D. Janolino (fifth from left) and Ms. Brenda M. Quinol (sixth from left).Filinvest Group
Published on

THE Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Region 10 recognized Filinvest Group’s FDC Misamis Power Corporation (FDC Misamis) for its full compliance with environmental regulations.

The company was honored for meeting stringent environmental standards and maintaining strong stewardship practices that support both community well-being and regional energy stability.

FDC Misamis was among the only four industries named most compliant, with no notices of violation, across all anti-pollution fields, specifically toxic substances, clean air, solid waste management, and clean water.

EMB R10 presented the accolade during the Mindanao Conference of Pollution Control Officers on February 23, 2026, at Limketkai Luxe Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City.

FDC Misamis operates a 405-megawatt baseload power plant in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental, which has played a key role in stabilizing the Mindanao grid since its commercial operations began in 2016. PR

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph